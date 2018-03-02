The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the oversight of accounting and financial reporting for The Optical Society (OSA) and the OSA Foundation (OSAF). The individual manages a team of eight staff members with responsibility for general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, fixed assets, and taxes. The DSD ensures that OSA has the processes and procedures in place to support effective program implementation.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Finance and Accounting

a. Ensure accounts, ledgers and reports comply with GAAP and regulatory requirements.

b. Prepare, review and approve financial statements and month-end entries and reporting package for accuracy and timely distribution to management. Monitor financial performance and keep senior leadership informed of changes to plan.

c. Maintain internal control and safeguards for receipts, payments, fixed assets and recording transactions.

d. Serve as primary point of contact with outside auditors to coordinate audit activity.

e. Create and review Finance and Audit Councils ebooks.

f. Serve as Finance lead on tax compliance and reporting.

g. Recommend and implement improvements for accounting processes to increase efficiency and accuracy.

h. Provide guidance to stakeholders on finance and accounting best practices to support effective program implementation.

2. Annual Budget Process:

a. Support the annual budget process and participate in quarterly review meetings.

3. Cash Management and Investments

a. Monitor operating account balances and recommend necessary cash transfers.

b. Review and approve monthly investment reports prepared by staff from third party reports.

4. Internal Controls:

a. Develop, communicate, and update Finance and Accounting policies and procedures.

b. Review and update Finance SOPs to clarify roles and responsibilities. Coordinate with Finance management to assign system rights and responsibilities to ensure balance separation of duties with appropriate access.

c. Enforce established internal controls and recommend changes as necessary.

d. Establish the controls for OSA and OSAF’s assets to include, but not limited to, maintenance of the fixed assets ledger and a process for periodic inventory.

5. Team Leadership

a. Motivate and implement training programs for team members to develop skills and increase knowledge base; clarify roles and responsibilities while building a supportive team environment.

b. Strengthen internal communications with staff; promote process efficiency and accuracy across functions.

c. Supports Senior Director , Finance as needed on special projects and serves as deputy in her absence.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

1. Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, CPA required, MBA desired.

2. At least seven years of supervisory experience and fifteen years of progressive experience in finance and accounting with a leadership background.

3. In-depth knowledge of accounting, financial reporting and generally accepted accounting principles and practices and risk management.

4. Solid experience in coordinating audit activities and managing reporting, accounts payable and receivable, general ledger, fixed assets, accounting for investments, and separate entity accounting.

5. Proven experience in the implementation of operational best practices.

6. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, ability to interact with all levels of staff and to explain accounting terms to non-accountants, experience in effectively communicating key data, including presentations to senior management and Board.

7. Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills, experience with Dynamics SL and Management Reporter. Experience with Bi360 and Tableau preferred.

8. Experience in grants management and reporting of government, corporate and foundation grants to funders and required external reporting.

9. Technology-savvy with experience selecting and overseeing software and systems implementations; advanced knowledge of accounting and reporting software.

10. Outstanding analytic, organization and problem solving skills for strategic data interpretation versus simple reporting.