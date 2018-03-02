Help Desk Technician

Company: AHC Inc

Work Location: AHC Inc main office; Arlington, VA

The Help Desk Technician will work closely with the Manager, IT to provide technical support for software & hardware issues to all AHC employees. The Technician will keep employee equipment running effectively and troubleshoot a wide range of technical, computer-related issues. There are 200+ users & workstations (multiple sites in Arlington, VA, Silver Spring, MD and Baltimore, MD).

Minimum requirements: 

  • College degree in Computer Science or related field 
  • Two years’ experience providing IT support, specifically with troubleshooting & servicing users in an office environment 
  • Knowledge of Office 365 
  • Ability to demonstrate knowledge in applicable areas of technology 
  • Knowledge of SCCM or other imaging technology
  • Knowledge of IOS devices 
  • Ability to perform remote troubleshooting;
  • Evidence of flexibility & problem solving skills 
  • Ability to multi-task with frequent interruptions, occasionally in urgent situations 
  • Strong communication, customer service & time management skills 
  • Valid driver’s license & ability to travel within the Washington, DC metro area as needed 
  • Ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

To apply: Send your resume and salary requirements to HR at (jobs@ahcinc.org) or via fax at 703-486-0653 for immediate consideration. E/O/E.

For more information on AHC, please visit our website at www.ahcinc.org.

