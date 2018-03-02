Help Desk Technician

Company: AHC Inc

Work Location: AHC Inc main office; Arlington, VA

The Help Desk Technician will work closely with the Manager, IT to provide technical support for software & hardware issues to all AHC employees. The Technician will keep employee equipment running effectively and troubleshoot a wide range of technical, computer-related issues. There are 200+ users & workstations (multiple sites in Arlington, VA, Silver Spring, MD and Baltimore, MD).

Minimum requirements:

College degree in Computer Science or related field

Two years’ experience providing IT support, specifically with troubleshooting & servicing users in an office environment

Knowledge of Office 365

Ability to demonstrate knowledge in applicable areas of technology

Knowledge of SCCM or other imaging technology

Knowledge of IOS devices

Ability to perform remote troubleshooting;

Evidence of flexibility & problem solving skills

Ability to multi-task with frequent interruptions, occasionally in urgent situations

Strong communication, customer service & time management skills

Valid driver’s license & ability to travel within the Washington, DC metro area as needed

Ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

To apply: Send your resume and salary requirements to HR at (jobs@ahcinc.org) or via fax at 703-486-0653 for immediate consideration. E/O/E.

For more information on AHC, please visit our website at www.ahcinc.org.