Help Desk Technician
- Employer
- AHC Corporate Inc.
- Location
- Arlington, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Function
- IT, Help Desk Technician
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Hours
- Full Time
Help Desk Technician
Company: AHC Inc
Work Location: AHC Inc main office; Arlington, VA
The Help Desk Technician will work closely with the Manager, IT to provide technical support for software & hardware issues to all AHC employees. The Technician will keep employee equipment running effectively and troubleshoot a wide range of technical, computer-related issues. There are 200+ users & workstations (multiple sites in Arlington, VA, Silver Spring, MD and Baltimore, MD).
Minimum requirements:
- College degree in Computer Science or related field
- Two years’ experience providing IT support, specifically with troubleshooting & servicing users in an office environment
- Knowledge of Office 365
- Ability to demonstrate knowledge in applicable areas of technology
- Knowledge of SCCM or other imaging technology
- Knowledge of IOS devices
- Ability to perform remote troubleshooting;
- Evidence of flexibility & problem solving skills
- Ability to multi-task with frequent interruptions, occasionally in urgent situations
- Strong communication, customer service & time management skills
- Valid driver’s license & ability to travel within the Washington, DC metro area as needed
- Ability to lift up to 50 lbs.
To apply: Send your resume and salary requirements to HR at (jobs@ahcinc.org) or via fax at 703-486-0653 for immediate consideration. E/O/E.
For more information on AHC, please visit our website at www.ahcinc.org.
Apply for Help Desk Technician
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly