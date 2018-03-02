The Production Assistant is a member of the production staff team and assists in managing WNO rehearsals and performances. This non-union paid position is ideal for those with a background in Stage Management and an interest in pursuing a career in the field, but who have little professional experience at a large company. This is an exciting opportunity to work with internationally known singers, directors, conductors and staff while performing at the Kennedy Center in the nation’s capital.

WNO seeks Production Assistants for the following production periods. Preference will be given to those available for multiple periods:

September 3 – October 21, 2018

October 8 – November 25, 2018

February 1 – March 29, 2019

February 8 – March 30, 2019

April 8 – May 25, 2019

Responsibilities:

30% Maintain rehearsal records including sign-in and log coordination/distribution, call board set-up and maintenance, and archiving.

30% Assist with rehearsal room management

30% Assist with technical rehearsals, including, but not limited to, light walking.

10% Other duties as assigned.

Education/Experience:

1-2 years of experience in performing arts, opera preferred

Bachelor’s degree in performing arts preferred

Minimum Skills and/or Knowledge Required:

Passion for the performing arts

Shrewd attention to detail

Ability to prioritize tasks in a fast-paced, continually changing environment

Ability to read music

Familiarity with one or more foreign languages is a differentiating characteristic

For consideration apply online at www.kennedy-center.org/jobs.