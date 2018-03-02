Maintenance Tech for Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Silver Spring within walking distance to Glenmont Metro Station (red line)
- Salary
- Excellent Benefits Package
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Ref
- Glenmont Forest
- Function
- Maintenance and Repair
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Maintenance Technician - Apartment Community
Silver Spring, MD
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician for Glenmont Forest Apartments, a 480 unit residential community in Silver Spring, MD.
Previous experience needed in carpentry, appliance repair, plumbing, electrical, and apartment punch-out. 18 months related experience and/or training in residential property management is required. The ability to multitask and maintain a professional appearance are a must.
Position Responsibilities:
- Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related matters.
- Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.
- Participating in all maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.
- Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.
- Other duties as assigned or requested.
Job Requirements:
- Bilingual (English / Spanish) a plus - not required
- A Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation to be used onsite on a daily manner.
- 12 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.
- Must be responsible for taking calls for after hour emergency maintenance, including nights and weekends.
- Ability to use a computer
- Some over time required for taking calls after-hour emergency maintenance, including nights, weekends and on-call.
This is a live-on position.
Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.
GLENMONT FOREST APARTMENTS
2386 Glenmont Circle
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Fax: 301-949-2041
Email: Glenmont@gradymgt.com
EEO M/F/D
www.gradymgt.com
