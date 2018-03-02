Maintenance Tech for Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD

Employer
Grady Management Inc.
Location
Silver Spring within walking distance to Glenmont Metro Station (red line)
Salary
Excellent Benefits Package
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Ref
Glenmont Forest
Function
Maintenance and Repair
Industry
Maintenance and Repair, Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Maintenance Technician - Apartment Community

Silver Spring, MD


Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician for Glenmont Forest Apartments, a 480 unit residential community in Silver Spring, MD.  

Previous experience needed in carpentry, appliance repair, plumbing, electrical, and apartment punch-out.  18 months related experience and/or training in residential property management is required. The ability to multitask and maintain a professional appearance are a must.
 
Position Responsibilities:

  • Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related matters.
  • Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.
  • Participating in all maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.
  • Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.
  • Other duties as assigned or requested.

Job Requirements:

  • Bilingual (English / Spanish) a plus - not required
  • A Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation to be used onsite on a daily manner.
  • 12 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.
  • Must be responsible for taking calls for after hour emergency maintenance, including nights and weekends.
  • Ability to use a computer
  • Some over time required for taking calls after-hour emergency maintenance, including nights, weekends and on-call.

This is a live-on position.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.


GLENMONT FOREST APARTMENTS

2386 Glenmont Circle

Silver Spring, MD 20902

Fax: 301-949-2041

Email: Glenmont@gradymgt.com

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Maintenance Tech for Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this