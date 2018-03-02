Maintenance Technician - Apartment Community

Silver Spring, MD



Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician for Glenmont Forest Apartments, a 480 unit residential community in Silver Spring, MD.

Previous experience needed in carpentry, appliance repair, plumbing, electrical, and apartment punch-out. 18 months related experience and/or training in residential property management is required. The ability to multitask and maintain a professional appearance are a must.



Position Responsibilities:

Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related matters.

Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.

Participating in all maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.

Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.

Other duties as assigned or requested.

Job Requirements:

Bilingual (English / Spanish) a plus - not required

A Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation to be used onsite on a daily manner.

12 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.

Must be responsible for taking calls for after hour emergency maintenance, including nights and weekends.

Ability to use a computer

Some over time required for taking calls after-hour emergency maintenance, including nights, weekends and on-call.

This is a live-on position.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.



GLENMONT FOREST APARTMENTS

2386 Glenmont Circle

Silver Spring, MD 20902

Fax: 301-949-2041

Email: Glenmont@gradymgt.com

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com