Apartment Maintenance Tech - Silver Spring, MD
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Silver Spring, Maryland
- Salary
- Excellent benefits package
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Ref
- MWO
- Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades, HVAC
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
A full-time Maintenance Tech is needed for a 590+ unit apartment community located in White Oak area of Silver Spring, MD. Previous experience needed with appliance repair, plumbing, and apartment punch-out. 12+ months related experience and/or training in residential property management is desired.
This position will require some weekend and on-call work.
Position Responsibilities:
- Managing Turn Over.
- Coordinating HOC Inspections.
- Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.
- Participating in all maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.
- Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.
- Other duties as assigned or requested. Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe, and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related matters.
Job Requirements:
- A Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation to be used onsite on a daily manner.
- 12 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.
- HVAC Certification and Certified Pool Operator (or their equivalent) preferred.
- Must be responsible for taking calls for after hour emergency maintenance, including nights and weekends.
- Ability to use a computer.
Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.
Montgomery White Oak Apartments
11550 Stewart Lane #109
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Fax: 301-680-3165
EEO M/F/D www.gradymgt.com
