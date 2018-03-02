A full-time Maintenance Tech is needed for a 590+ unit apartment community located in White Oak area of Silver Spring, MD. Previous experience needed with appliance repair, plumbing, and apartment punch-out. 12+ months related experience and/or training in residential property management is desired.

This position will require some weekend and on-call work.

Position Responsibilities:

Managing Turn Over.

Coordinating HOC Inspections.

Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.

Participating in all maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.

Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.

Other duties as assigned or requested. Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe, and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related matters.

Job Requirements:

A Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation to be used onsite on a daily manner.

12 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.

HVAC Certification and Certified Pool Operator (or their equivalent) preferred.

Must be responsible for taking calls for after hour emergency maintenance, including nights and weekends.

Ability to use a computer.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.

Montgomery White Oak Apartments

11550 Stewart Lane #109

Silver Spring, MD 20904

Fax: 301-680-3165

EEO M/F/D www.gradymgt.com