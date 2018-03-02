Sonography Technologist PRN Weekday - RDMS (USC)



Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), PC is seeking a Registered Sonographer to perform General Ultrasound with a heavy volume of Ob Gyn sonography, plus Breast Sonography if able. Work on a PRN "As Needed Basis" any time during Mon - Fri with hours varying between 7:30am - 4:00pm to 8:30am - 5:00pm. Float to a few FRC sites on as "as needed basis" within Fairfax County.



Position requires a minimum of one full year of experience (beyond clinical rotations) including experience in OB 1st, 2nd and 3rd Trimester experience. RDMS certification is required and experience in Breast Sonography is a plus. Also must hold a valid DMV License meeting VA DMV and FRC requirements to transport oneself to a few sites sites.



FRC offers competitive salary, some free Uniforms and an excellent outpatient working environment.



