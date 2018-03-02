REFUND SPECIALIST

Fairfax Radiological Consultants, PC (FRC) is seeking a Refund Specialist to work in its Business Office in Fairfax. The hours are Mon Fri, 8:30am 5:00pm. The position would be responsible for thoroughly researching and reviewing credit balance accounts and issuing refunds, where appropriate, to insurance carriers and patients on a timely basis.

Main responsibilities include:

1. Assigned to credit balance collection queue, and investigates and resolves each account.

2. Assisting in working unresolved accounts remaining on the credit balance report.

3. Receiving refund requests from billing office personnel and insurance companies, investigates requests and takes action to resolve;

4. Maintaining balanced condition between daily refund batch totals and the weekly refund check run.

5. Printing the weekly refund check run, and prepare the refund checks and supporting documents for approval

6. Mailing out all approved and signed insurance refund checks

Requires very detail-oriented skills. Energetic and fast learner who can adapt well into fast pace working environment. Prefer refund experience particularly

in patient accounts and understands insurance billing. Experience in Excel program is a plus.



FRC offers competitive salary and excellent Benefits package. Full Insurance Benefits are provided including: Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance; 401K

Plan; Life AD&D; STD and LTD; Continuing Education Reimbursement, and Leave & Holiday Pay. Please visit: www.fairfaxradiology.com

