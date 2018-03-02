Nuclear Medicine Technologist - PRN (Ffx)

Fairfax Radiological Consultants, PC,(FRC) is seeking an experienced PRN Nuclear Medicine Tech to work Mon - Fri, Day Shift on an "as needed basis." The work would be based in one of the Patient Centers in Fairfax, VA. Coverage needed mostly to cover FRC technologist's sick and vacation days.

The Nuclear Medicine Technologist will perform activities of technical quality under FRC and regulatory agency guidelines and standards and provide care to patients.

Requires certification in NM and VA License. Also prefer certification in R. Minimum of 2 years experience in Nuc Med required. Hospital experience preferred. Excellent customer service and team work skills. FRC provides free uniforms and Parking.

