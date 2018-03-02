Property / Apartment Community Manager - Alexandria, VA

Employer
Grady Management Inc.
Location
Alexandria, VA (west end)
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Ref
SouthPort
Function
Management
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Hours
Full Time

Community Manager

South Port Apartments

Grady Management, Inc, one of the metro area’s leading property management firms is seeking a Community Manager for South Port, a 425+ unit apartment community located in the west end of Alexandria, VA.

This position is involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations including:

  • Resident relations
  • Rent loss control
  • Rent collections
  • Coordinating service requests
  • Supervising staff 

The ideal candidate will have:

  • At least 3 years of property management experience at a community of more than 400+ apartment homes.
  • Strong organization skills, including ability to multi-task and prioritize.
  • Exceptional customer service skills.
  • Have an eye for detail and high curb appeal standards.
  • Implementing and administering policies, procedures, and programs that will assure the property is well managed.
  • Computer skills required with proficiency in MS Office, including Excel, and accounting knowledge.  
  • Working knowledge of One Site software skills a plus. 
  • Ability in managing activities including employee relations, scheduling and staffing.

Some weekend work will be required.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.

South Port Apartments

6112 Edsall Rd.

Alexandria, VA  22304

Email: CindiH@GradyMgt.com

EEO M/F/D

www.GradyMgt.com

 

