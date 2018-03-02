The Biostatistics Center (BSC) of the Milken Institute School of Public Health is an off-campus research facility of The George Washington University located in Rockville, Maryland. The BSC serves as the coordinating center for large scale multi-center clinical trials and epidemiological studies funded by federal agencies including the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The BSC is a leader in the statistical coordination of major medical research programs of national and international scope. Visit our website at: www.bsc.gwu.edu.

The Biostatistics Center is seeking a full-time Grants & Contracts Accountant to provide BW and monthly payroll administration including labor redistribution for the grants and contracts at the Center. The position will also be responsible for managing the effort certification process at the Center, maintaining the internal staffing budgets and ensuring accuracy in the charging of staff effort. Position will ensure compliance and provide oversight of Center equipment inventory, maintenance and reporting. May provide functional supervision of two accounting staff.

Duties most typically performed by the individual in this position include utilizing their relevant professional experience and judgment to do the following:

- Oversees monthly and bi-weekly payroll; enters monthly payroll and prepares payroll reports and cost and FTE schedule.

- Monitors and reconciles payroll as charged to projects and initiates paperwork if any corrections are needed.

- Performs Labor Redistributions for employees pay charged to Center Clearing Account. Prepares and submits PALAs to correct payroll errors.

- Prepares and submits Quarterly payroll charges to the Office of the VP for Research for their review.

- Produces/prepares/creates monthly FTE schedule used to distribute payroll and operational charges to grants.

- Creates and distributes staffing charts for PIs to keep them informed of their project(s)’ financial status.

- Posts/enters payroll budgets into accounting system once they’re established.

- Produces/prepares effort certification reports, and ensures all employees sign their form to verify their work on project(s).

- Ensures all payroll charges and corrections are posted in EAS by effort reporting deadlines.

- Oversees equipment inventory, maintenance and reporting, and prepares annual report. Verifies fixed asset inventory items semiannually, and keeps records of purchases and disposals.

- Reviews and approves P-Card expenditures, documentation and allocation of charges. Ensures documentation is provided for each charge and that charge is allocated to proper grant.

- Performs other work related duties as assigned. The omission of specific duties does not preclude the supervisor from assigning duties that are logically related to the position.

Minimum Qualifications

Qualified candidates will hold a Bachelor’s degree in an appropriate area of specialization plus 5 years of relevant professional experience, or, a Master’s degree or higher in a relevant area of study plus 3 years of relevant professional experience. Degree must be conferred by the start date of the position. Degree requirements may be substituted with an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.

