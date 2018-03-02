Systems Security Engineer (Jr.-Mid)
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Bethesda, Maryland
- Salary
- $115,000-$125,000
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Ref
- AD216175
- Function
- Consultant and Strategist, IT
- Industry
- Government Contractor, Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
We are partnered with a SDVOSB IT services company supporting both Private and Public Sector agencies as a prime and sub contract holder for multiple programs. With competitive and comprehensive employment packages, our partner is committed to developing a technically strong and culturally diverse workforce.
Responsibilities:
- Assist with POA&M management, mitigation statement formulation
- IR and forensic analysis when necessary ensuring IAVM compliance
- Apply updates to systems, install/configure systems, run audit scans and communicate with Sr. Systems Admins and
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Minimum 3 years systems engineering experience LINUX/UNIX
- Understanding DOD STIGs and ability to provide direction based on STIGs
- Position requires interim or active Secret security clearance
- IAM Level I certification in compliance with DOD 8570 Baseline Certifications
- BS/BA preferred- can be substituted for 4 years professional experience
Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
