Job Summary/Company:

We are partnered with a SDVOSB IT services company supporting both Private and Public Sector agencies as a prime and sub contract holder for multiple programs. With competitive and comprehensive employment packages, our partner is committed to developing a technically strong and culturally diverse workforce.

Responsibilities:

Assist with POA&M management, mitigation statement formulation

IR and forensic analysis when necessary ensuring IAVM compliance

Apply updates to systems, install/configure systems, run audit scans and communicate with Sr. Systems Admins and

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Minimum 3 years systems engineering experience LINUX/UNIX

Understanding DOD STIGs and ability to provide direction based on STIGs

Position requires interim or active Secret security clearance

IAM Level I certification in compliance with DOD 8570 Baseline Certifications

BS/BA preferred- can be substituted for 4 years professional experience

