Systems Security Engineer (Jr.-Mid)

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Bethesda, Maryland
Salary
$115,000-$125,000
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Ref
AD216175
Function
Consultant and Strategist, IT
Industry
Government Contractor, Technology and Software
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

We are partnered with a SDVOSB IT services company supporting both Private and Public Sector agencies as a prime and sub contract holder for multiple programs. With competitive and comprehensive employment packages, our partner is committed to developing a technically strong and culturally diverse workforce. 

Responsibilities:

  • Assist with POA&M management, mitigation statement formulation
  • IR and forensic analysis when necessary ensuring IAVM compliance
  • Apply updates to systems, install/configure systems, run audit scans and communicate with Sr. Systems Admins and 

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Minimum 3 years systems engineering experience LINUX/UNIX
  • Understanding DOD STIGs and ability to provide direction based on STIGs
  • Position requires interim or active Secret security clearance 
  • IAM Level I certification in compliance with DOD 8570 Baseline Certifications
  • BS/BA preferred- can be substituted for 4 years professional experience 

