Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Processors (similar to Government Contract Specialists in function) under Army Research Laboratories contract in Adelphi, MD.

Looking for a college graduate with a strong background (and GPA – 3.0 is acceptable, but 3.5 or higher is preferred) in business, accounting and/or finance (or similar) in order to fulfill the Government’s need for Contract Processors in support of their Contracts Office. Other than an ability and desire to learn, strong communication skills (both verbal and writing), and the ability to think “outside the box” in coming up with creative solutions to problems, no specific contract knowledge is required. FYI, here is an excerpt from our current contract’s Statement of Work that more explicitly describes the position:

1. Prepare Statements of Work for contracts; 2. Prepare Cost Analysis and Estimates; 3. Perform Cost Proposal Reviews to Determine Price Reasonableness of Contract Proposals; 4. Prepare Sole Source Documentation; 5. Prepare Technical Evaluation Plans; 6. Perform Contract Administration Duties; 7. Special Projects (as assigned).

As knowledge is gained/mastered, there is significant growth built into the contract to advance in both position and salary!

Contract Processors serve as the liaison between the engineers/researchers in the technical directorates with the Army Research Laboratories (ARL) and the ACC-APG contracts shop (Contracting Officers and Contract Specialists) in order to best translate their technical needs and requirements into contract awards.

The three components to the job are:

1. Analysis -- Team performs detailed cost analysis on proposals (Excel spreadsheets) that are submitted by contractors in order to determine the accuracy of the bid (validation of spreadsheet formulas and logic), as well as cost reasonableness. Some contracts are relatively straightforward, however many of them include the complexity of a prime with multiple subcontractors.

2. Research -- Team does extensive research into the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), DoD FAR, and Army Regulations in order to ensure that the Statement of Work prepared for any contract is unambiguous and meets all acquisition regulations. This component has been equated to the function of a legal assistant/paralegal.

3. Customer Service -- Team meets with technical engineers to gain as much information as possible with regard to their requirements so that they can be translated accurately to the Contracts office. Team also meets/communicates with contractors with regard to their proposal submissions. Although our people are not allowed to head negotiations with potential contractors (as this is an "inherently Government" function), they are allowed to participate on a team of negotiators in order to provide information that will allow the Government to negotiate the best terms. NOTE: Occasional travel may be required to visit contractor or Government sites.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook) is required.

The starting salary for the position would be ~$55K (based on your level of education and experience - (college degree is REQUIRED!) and you MUST be a U.S. Citizen (not a dual citizen) in order to be considered since there is a clearance requirement attached to our contract. Please indicate your current salary and salary requirements.

NOTE: Require a positive response to Question #1 and a negative response to Questions #2-6 in order to confirm eligibility to receive a Top Secret security clearance should an offer be made.

1. Are you a U.S. citizen?

2. Are you a dual citizen?

3. Do you have a criminal record, to include both misdemeanors and felonies?

4. Do you have a drug history?

5. Do you have any negative credit or financial issues?

6. Are there any other issues in your background which would preclude you from obtaining a Top Secret clearance?