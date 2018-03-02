Cost & Price Analyst
- Employer
- Orion Consulting Group, Inc.
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- $75K - $85K based on education and experience.
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Industry
- Consulting, Government Contractor
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
Strong communication skills (both verbal and in writing);
Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook) is required.
U.S. Citizen (per Government contract requirements)
Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Law, Contracts, Purchasing, Management, Business, Economics, Marketing, Accounting or related fields and at least two years of experience in Cost & Price Analysis.
- Experience performing service & supply contracts and change proposals price and cost analysis with ability of analyzing a variety of proposed procurements, contract changes, price re-determinations, contract terminations, etc.;
- Experience analyzing a wide variety of factors affecting contractor’s cost and prices, and pertinent historical data to determine reasonableness of all elements of cost, and preparing report of findings for Contracting Officers;
- Experience analyzing audit reports, and assisting Contracting Officers in resolving areas involving cost and accounting issues;
- (As Required) Establishes the pre-negotiation pricing position, assists during conferences between Contracting Officers and contractors relative to pricing actions, and presents reasons for arriving at determinations of allowable costs;
- Provides input, as requested, to assist Contracting Officers in negotiations and final price negotiations.
