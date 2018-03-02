Cost & Price Analyst

Employer
Orion Consulting Group, Inc.
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
$75K - $85K based on education and experience.
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Function
Analyst, Business, Finance
Industry
Consulting, Government Contractor
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.

Strong communication skills (both verbal and in writing);

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook) is required.

U.S. Citizen (per Government contract requirements)

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Law, Contracts, Purchasing, Management, Business, Economics, Marketing, Accounting or related fields and at least two years of experience in Cost & Price Analysis.

  • Experience performing service & supply contracts and change proposals price and cost analysis with ability of analyzing a variety of proposed procurements, contract changes, price re-determinations, contract terminations, etc.;
  • Experience analyzing a wide variety of factors affecting contractor’s cost and prices, and pertinent historical data to determine reasonableness of all elements of cost, and preparing report of findings for Contracting Officers;
  • Experience analyzing audit reports, and assisting Contracting Officers in resolving areas involving cost and accounting issues;
  • (As Required) Establishes the pre-negotiation pricing position, assists during conferences between Contracting Officers and contractors relative to pricing actions, and presents reasons for arriving at determinations of allowable costs;
  • Provides input, as requested, to assist Contracting Officers in negotiations and final price negotiations.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Cost & Price Analyst

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this