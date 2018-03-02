Subject Matter Expert (Contracts/Acquisitions)
- Employer
- Orion Consulting Group, Inc.
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- $140K - $150K based on education and experience.
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Function
- Analyst, Business, Operations / Logistics
- Industry
- Consulting, Government Contractor
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
Strong communication skills (both verbal and in writing);
Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook) is required.
U.S. Citizen (per Government contract requirements)
Requires Bachelor’s Degree OR Master’s Degree in Law, Business, Economics, Marketing, Accounting or related fields.
- Minimum of 15 Years’ Experience (with Bachelor’s Degree) OR 10 Years’ Experience (with Master’s Degree) with Federal contracting and in-depth knowledge of FAR;
- Understanding of basic contracting concepts and ability to make determinations on said concepts with little supervisory input (Commerciality, Sole-Source v. Competitive, Required Sources, etc.);
- Ability to utilize contracting applications for simplified actions (PRISM, FPDS-NG, etc.);
- Ability to perform close-out functions of cost-reimbursable and FFP service and supply contracts.
- Experience in processing FFP & Cost-Reimbursable contract types; 8(a) single source contracts; GSA orders; Non-Commercial Actions; Agency-Administered Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts;
- < $10M, ability to perform price/cost analysis, contract pre-award, administration, and closeout activities on aforementioned contract types;
- Ability to craft formal solicitation packages that include Sections L & M;
- Mastery of “Required Sources” to put forth effort to meet small business goals.
- Experience processing FFP and Cost-Type service contracts (Information Technology in particular);
- <$50M Non-Commercial Actions/Agency-Administered Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts;
- Experience performing price/cost analysis, contract administration, and closeout activities on aforementioned contract types;
- Ability to informally guide source selection boards for formal source selections;
- Evidence of conducting regular effective informal training with team members and therefore being informally recognized as a mentor;
- Ability to coordinate and successfully administer large program-focused acquisitions;
- Work with team members to provide acquisition strategy solutions and provide contract administration assistance at request of Government’s lead;
- Experience reviewing supply and services contracting actions for compliance with policies and procedures while noting recurring errors observed during reviews to be briefed to the Government’s lead;
- Experience providing informal technical advice to management and Contracting Officers;
- Extensive experience evaluating cost or pricing data;
- Experience developing draft guidance materials for contracting personnel to follow for the Government’s lead review and approval;
- Experience coordinating and leading team-wide training sessions of contracting personnel to improve acquisition practices based on Government’s guidance.
