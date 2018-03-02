Contract Specialist III

Employer
Orion Consulting Group, Inc.
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
$114K - $135K based on education and experience.
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Function
Analyst, Business, Operations / Logistics
Industry
Consulting, Government Contractor
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.

Strong communication skills (both verbal and in writing);

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook) is required.

U.S. Citizen (per Government contract requirements)

Requires Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Law, Contracts, Purchasing, Management, Business, Economics, Marketing, Accounting or related fields.

  • Minimum of 9 Years’ Experience with Federal contracting and in-depth knowledge of FAR;
  • Understanding of basic contracting concepts and ability to make determinations on said concepts with little supervisory input (Commerciality, Sole-Source v. Competitive, Required Sources, etc.);
  • Ability to utilize contracting applications for simplified actions (PRISM, FPDS-NG, etc.);
  • Ability to perform close-out functions of cost-reimbursable and FFP service and supply contracts.
  • Experience in processing FFP & Cost-Reimbursable contract types; 8(a) single source contracts; GSA orders; Non-Commercial Actions; Agency-Administered Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts;  
  • < $10M, ability to perform price/cost analysis, contract pre-award, administration, and closeout activities on aforementioned contract types;
  • Ability to craft formal solicitation packages that include Sections L & M;
  • Mastery of “Required Sources” to put forth effort to meet small business goals.
  • Experience processing FFP and Cost-Type service contracts (Information Technology in particular);
  • <$50M Non-Commercial Actions/Agency-Administered Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts;
  • Experience performing price/cost analysis, contract administration, and closeout activities on aforementioned contract types;
  • Ability to informally guide source selection boards for formal source selections.

