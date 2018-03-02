Contract Specialist II
- Employer
- Orion Consulting Group, Inc.
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- $95K - $125K based on education and experience.
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Function
- Analyst, Business, Operations / Logistics
- Industry
- Consulting, Government Contractor
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
Strong communication skills (both verbal and in writing);
Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook) is required.
U.S. Citizen (per Government contract requirements)
Requires Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Law, Contracts, Purchasing, Management, Business, Economics, Marketing, Accounting or related fields.
- Minimum of 4 Years’ Experience with Federal contracting and in-depth knowledge of FAR;
- Understanding of basic contracting concepts and ability to make determinations on said concepts with little supervisory input (Commerciality, Sole-Source v. Competitive, Required Sources, etc.);
- Ability to utilize contracting applications for simplified actions (PRISM, FPDS-NG, etc.);
- Ability to perform close-out functions of cost-reimbursable and FFP service and supply contracts.
- Experience in processing FFP & Cost- Reimbursable contract types; 8(a) single source contracts; GSA orders; Non-Commercial Actions; Agency-Administered Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts;
- < $10M, ability to perform price/cost analysis, contract pre-award, administration, and closeout activities on aforementioned contract types;
- Ability to craft formal solicitation packages that include Sections L & M;
- Mastery of “Required Sources” to put forth effort to meet small business goals.
Similar jobs
Apply for Contract Specialist II
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly