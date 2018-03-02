Contract Specialist I (with Focus on Closeouts)

Employer
Orion Consulting Group, Inc.
Location
Washington, DC
Salary
Up to $85K, based on education and experience.
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Function
Analyst, Business, Operations / Logistics
Industry
Government and Public Services, Federal, Government Contractor
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.

  • Strong communication skills (both verbal and in writing);
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook) is required.
  • U.S. Citizen (per Government contract requirements)

Requires Bachelor’s Degree in Finance,  Law, Contracts, Purchasing, Management, Business, Economics, Marketing, Accounting or related fields (with extensive experience and at least 24 college credits in a professional series captured above may be considered).

  • Minimum of 1-Year Experience with Federal contracting and in-depth knowledge of FAR;
  • Understanding of basic contracting concepts and ability to make determinations on said concepts with little supervisory input (Commerciality, Sole-Source v. Competitive, Required Sources, etc.);
  • Ability to utilize contracting applications for simplified actions (PRISM, FPDS-NG, etc.);
  • Ability to perform close-out functions of cost-reimbursable and FFP service and supply contracts.

