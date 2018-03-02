Contract Specialist I (with Focus on Closeouts)
- Employer
- Orion Consulting Group, Inc.
- Location
- Washington, DC
- Salary
- Up to $85K, based on education and experience.
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Function
- Analyst, Business, Operations / Logistics
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Federal Contractor is currently hiring for the position of Contract Specialists in Washington, DC with an anticipated start date of April 1st.
- Strong communication skills (both verbal and in writing);
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook) is required.
- U.S. Citizen (per Government contract requirements)
Requires Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Law, Contracts, Purchasing, Management, Business, Economics, Marketing, Accounting or related fields (with extensive experience and at least 24 college credits in a professional series captured above may be considered).
- Minimum of 1-Year Experience with Federal contracting and in-depth knowledge of FAR;
- Understanding of basic contracting concepts and ability to make determinations on said concepts with little supervisory input (Commerciality, Sole-Source v. Competitive, Required Sources, etc.);
- Ability to utilize contracting applications for simplified actions (PRISM, FPDS-NG, etc.);
- Ability to perform close-out functions of cost-reimbursable and FFP service and supply contracts.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New
Apply for Contract Specialist I (with Focus on Closeouts)
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly