Junior Penetration Tester

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
$70,000-$90,000
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Ref
AD216187
Function
Consultant and Strategist, IT
Industry
Government Contractor, Technology and Software
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:
Junior Level Penetration Tester to provide technical security assessments of applications and infrastructure, security design reviews as well as risk assessments. This is a hands-on role, requiring technical skills from the hardware to the application layer.

Duties and Responsibilities: 

  • ​Selects the appropriate technical tests, network or vulnerability scan tools, and/or pen testing tools based on review of requirements and purpose
  • Lists all steps involved for executing selected test(s) and coaches others in the use of advanced research, development, or scan tools and the analysis of comparative findings between proposed and current technologies
  • Performs joint interoperability testing on systems exchanging electronic information with systems of other services or nations, and determines whether the system is certified as interoperable based on analysis of results
  • Provides recommendations on how to enable systems to operate effectively together

Skills/Qualifications:

  • 3+ years of software testing experience with a history performing hands on, web application penetration testing in a variety of diverse environments

Desired Skills:

  • Developing and applying security system access control
  • Assessments of industry IT operating system, software database, or hardware
  • Systems engineering, requirements analysis, system development, software development, or hardware development as applied to the information assurance or cyber security field
  • Preparing the various types of security related documents and conduct vulnerability scans and recognize vulnerabilities in security systems

Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

