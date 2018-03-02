Job Summary/Company:

Junior Level Penetration Tester to provide technical security assessments of applications and infrastructure, security design reviews as well as risk assessments. This is a hands-on role, requiring technical skills from the hardware to the application layer.



Duties and Responsibilities:

​Selects the appropriate technical tests, network or vulnerability scan tools, and/or pen testing tools based on review of requirements and purpose

Lists all steps involved for executing selected test(s) and coaches others in the use of advanced research, development, or scan tools and the analysis of comparative findings between proposed and current technologies

Performs joint interoperability testing on systems exchanging electronic information with systems of other services or nations, and determines whether the system is certified as interoperable based on analysis of results

Provides recommendations on how to enable systems to operate effectively together

Skills/Qualifications:

3+ years of software testing experience with a history performing hands on, web application penetration testing in a variety of diverse environments

Desired Skills:

Developing and applying security system access control

Assessments of industry IT operating system, software database, or hardware

Systems engineering, requirements analysis, system development, software development, or hardware development as applied to the information assurance or cyber security field

Preparing the various types of security related documents and conduct vulnerability scans and recognize vulnerabilities in security systems

