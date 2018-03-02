Assistant Community Manager - Apartment Community - Alexandria, VA
Grady Management Inc. one of the metro area's leading property management firms is seeking an Assistant Community Manager with two plus years of experience to be part of a team managing a 420-unit apartment community located in Alexandria, VA.
You will be involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations to include:
· resident relations
· rent loss control
· administration
· general day-to-day community management:
o including rent collections
o coordinating apartment turnovers
o coordinating service requests
Previous experience with accounting in property management a strong plus.
Strong computer skills required including MS Office and accounting knowledge. Working knowledge of OneSite software a plus.
Some weekend work is required. Working knowledge of fair housing rules and regulations is a must.
Competitive salary and an outstanding benefits package offered.
Please send resumes and cover letters to:
South Port Apartments
6112 Edsall Rd.
Alexandria, VA 22304
Email: CindiH@GradyMgt.com
Fax: 301-587-0059 (note "South Port ACM" on cover)
EEO M/F/D
