You need to sign in or create an account to save

Grady Management Inc. one of the metro area's leading property management firms is seeking an Assistant Community Manager with two plus years of experience to be part of a team managing a 420-unit apartment community located in Alexandria, VA.

You will be involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations to include:

· resident relations

· rent loss control

· administration

· general day-to-day community management:

o including rent collections

o coordinating apartment turnovers

o coordinating service requests

Previous experience with accounting in property management a strong plus.

Strong computer skills required including MS Office and accounting knowledge. Working knowledge of OneSite software a plus.

Some weekend work is required. Working knowledge of fair housing rules and regulations is a must.

Competitive salary and an outstanding benefits package offered.

Please send resumes and cover letters to:

South Port Apartments

6112 Edsall Rd.

Alexandria, VA 22304

Email: CindiH@GradyMgt.com

Fax: 301-587-0059 (note "South Port ACM" on cover)

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com