Grady Management Inc. one of the metro area's leading property management firms is seeking an Assistant Community Manager with two plus years of experience to be part of a team managing a 420-unit apartment community located in Alexandria, VA.

You will be involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations to include:

· resident relations

· rent loss control

· administration

· general day-to-day community management:

o including rent collections

o coordinating apartment turnovers

o coordinating service requests

Previous experience with accounting in property management a strong plus.

Strong computer skills required including MS Office and accounting knowledge. Working knowledge of OneSite software a plus.

Some weekend work is required. Working knowledge of fair housing rules and regulations is a must.

Competitive salary and an outstanding benefits package offered.

Please send resumes and cover letters to:

South Port Apartments

6112 Edsall Rd.

Alexandria, VA 22304

Email: CindiH@GradyMgt.com

Fax: 301-587-0059 (note "South Port ACM" on cover)

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com