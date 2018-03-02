Assistant Community Manager - Apartment Community - Alexandria, VA

Employer
Grady Management Inc.
Location
Alexandria, VA - west end
Salary
Excellent benefits package
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Ref
SP - ACM
Function
Accountant, Administrative
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Hours
Full Time

Grady Management Inc. one of the metro area's leading property management firms is seeking an Assistant Community Manager with two plus years of experience to be part of a team managing a 420-unit apartment community located in Alexandria, VA.

You will be involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations to include:

·             resident relations

·             rent loss control

·             administration

·             general day-to-day community management:

o       including rent collections

o       coordinating apartment turnovers

o       coordinating service requests

Previous experience with accounting in property management a strong plus.

Strong computer skills required including MS Office and accounting knowledge. Working knowledge of OneSite software a plus.

Some weekend work is required. Working knowledge of fair housing rules and regulations is a must.

Competitive salary and an outstanding benefits package offered.

Please send resumes and cover letters to:

South Port  Apartments

6112 Edsall Rd.

Alexandria, VA 22304

Email: CindiH@GradyMgt.com

Fax: 301-587-0059 (note "South Port ACM" on cover)

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

