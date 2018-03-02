Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Waldorf, MD - apartment community

Leasing / Marketing Consultant

Waldorf, MD

Grady Management, Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Leasing/Marketing Consultant for Adams Crossing, a new apartment community in Waldorf, MD.

This full time position will assist in the day-to-day marketing and leasing operations of a 190+ unit tax credit residential community. This includes generating traffic, leasing apartments, qualifying prospects, preparing lease documents, completing move-in procedures and providing exceptionally friendly customer service.

Position Responsibilities:

  • Answer incoming calls.
  • Establish rapport with future residents and all visitors.
  • Lease apartment homes to future residents and achieve necessary move-in goals.
  • Assist in completing applications and required forms, providing information and collecting deposits and fees in accordance with Fair Housing practices.
  • Submit applications for verifications and for approval to the Property manager.
  • Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations.
  • Other duties as assigned or requested.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Tax Credit experience, a plus
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Effective oral and written communication skills
  • Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel
  • Good understanding of sales and marketing concepts

To better serve our customers weekend work will be required.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.


ADAMS CROSSING APARTMENTS

12330 Vivian Adams Drive

Waldorf, MD 20601

Email: Adams-Crossing@GradyMgt.com

Fax: 240-585-7019

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com

