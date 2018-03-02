Business Analyst
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Greenbelt, Maryland
- Salary
- $105,000-$125,000
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Ref
- AD215921
- Industry
- Consulting, Government Contractor
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Are you an experienced Business Analyst looking for a fantastic long term opportunity? Sparks Group is partnered with an organization that is supporting a long-term mission critical Federal program in the DC Metropolitan area. This program is an excellent opportunity for potential candidates to gain exposure and experience / networks to further push forward in their careers!
Responsibilities:
- Has expertise in facilitating schedules across multiple environments, multiple teams, and multiple test and production releases. You will work with architects, developers, and testers on large-scale, enterprise-level integration projects
- Has expertise in facilitating between multiple design and development teams
- Has engineering experience with systems in cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments
- Is able to work with engineers to gather data and convert into a meaningful summary
- Analyze users' needs
- Create flowcharts, diagrams, and other documentation.
- Create documentation and Functional System Design Requirements
- Work with QA and Software Engineers to improve overall development and test processes
- Report and analyze test results to ensure functionality and quality
- Define, modify, and execute test plans and strategies
- Is able to identify customer priorities and operational functions to drive schedule decisions and planning
- Comfort presenting status and information to a large audience
- Experience in testing systems with an interface (internal or external)
- Works well independently and as part of a team
- Is a creative and persistent problem solver
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Position requires ability to obtain a Public Trust
- Position requires U.S. Citizenship or Green Card Holders
- 10+ years of professional work experience (Master’s Degree counts as 2 years)
- Hands-on experience preparing schedules with multiple dependencies and integration points, dashboards and reports
- Strong ability to analyze requirements and convert to detailed test cases (positive, negative, exceptions, etc.…)
- Understanding of software testing methodologies and techniques, such as front-end functional testing, system integration testing, performance and load testing
- Ability to write test plans, cases and record/track defects
- Collecting, analyzing, and documenting functional, business, and technical requirements and transferring the same knowledge to development teams
- Evaluating data collected through task analysis, business process survey and workshops
- Preparing accurate and detailed requirement specifications documents, user interface guides, and functional specification documents
- Deep knowledge of how the system development lifecycle
- Minimum 5 years of experience integrating interfaces between systems
- Experience in facilitating meetings
- Experience in both Windows and UNIX environments
- Strong written, oral, and presentation skills
- Excellent communication and customer facing skills
Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
