Business Analyst

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Greenbelt, Maryland
Salary
$105,000-$125,000
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Ref
AD215921
Function
Analyst, Business
Industry
Consulting, Government Contractor
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Are you an experienced Business Analyst looking for a fantastic long term opportunity? Sparks Group is partnered with an organization that is supporting a long-term mission critical Federal program in the DC Metropolitan area. This program is an excellent opportunity for potential candidates to gain exposure and experience / networks to further push forward in their careers!

Responsibilities:

  •  Has expertise in facilitating schedules across multiple environments, multiple teams, and multiple test and production releases. You will work with architects, developers, and testers on large-scale, enterprise-level integration projects
  • Has expertise in facilitating between multiple design and development teams
  • Has engineering experience with systems in cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments
  • Is able to work with engineers to gather data and convert into a meaningful summary
  • Analyze users' needs
  • Create flowcharts, diagrams, and other documentation.
  • Create documentation and Functional System Design Requirements
  • Work with QA and Software Engineers to improve overall development and test processes
  • Report and analyze test results to ensure functionality and quality
  • Define, modify, and execute test plans and strategies
  • Is able to identify customer priorities and operational functions to drive schedule decisions and planning
  • Comfort presenting status and information to a large audience
  • Experience in testing systems with an interface (internal or external) 
  • Works well independently and as part of a team
  • Is a creative and persistent problem solver

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Position requires ability to obtain a Public Trust
  • Position requires U.S. Citizenship or Green Card Holders
  • 10+ years of professional work experience (Master’s Degree counts as 2 years)
  • Hands-on experience preparing schedules with multiple dependencies and integration points, dashboards and reports
  • Strong ability to analyze requirements and convert to detailed test cases (positive, negative, exceptions, etc.…)
  • Understanding of software testing methodologies and techniques, such as front-end functional testing, system integration testing, performance and load testing
  • Ability to write test plans, cases and record/track defects
  • Collecting, analyzing, and documenting functional, business, and technical requirements and transferring the same knowledge to development teams
  • Evaluating data collected through task analysis, business process survey and workshops
  • Preparing accurate and detailed requirement specifications documents, user interface guides, and functional specification documents
  • Deep knowledge of how the system development lifecycle
  • Minimum 5 years of experience integrating interfaces between systems
  • Experience in facilitating meetings
  • Experience in both Windows and UNIX environments
  • Strong written, oral, and presentation skills
  • Excellent communication and customer facing skills

Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Business Analyst

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this