Are you an experienced Business Analyst looking for a fantastic long term opportunity? Sparks Group is partnered with an organization that is supporting a long-term mission critical Federal program in the DC Metropolitan area. This program is an excellent opportunity for potential candidates to gain exposure and experience / networks to further push forward in their careers!

Has expertise in facilitating schedules across multiple environments, multiple teams, and multiple test and production releases. You will work with architects, developers, and testers on large-scale, enterprise-level integration projects

Has expertise in facilitating between multiple design and development teams

Has engineering experience with systems in cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments

Is able to work with engineers to gather data and convert into a meaningful summary

Analyze users' needs

Create flowcharts, diagrams, and other documentation.

Create documentation and Functional System Design Requirements

Work with QA and Software Engineers to improve overall development and test processes

Report and analyze test results to ensure functionality and quality

Define, modify, and execute test plans and strategies

Is able to identify customer priorities and operational functions to drive schedule decisions and planning

Comfort presenting status and information to a large audience

Experience in testing systems with an interface (internal or external)

Works well independently and as part of a team

Is a creative and persistent problem solver

Position requires ability to obtain a Public Trust

Position requires U.S. Citizenship or Green Card Holders

10+ years of professional work experience (Master’s Degree counts as 2 years)

Hands-on experience preparing schedules with multiple dependencies and integration points, dashboards and reports

Strong ability to analyze requirements and convert to detailed test cases (positive, negative, exceptions, etc.…)

Understanding of software testing methodologies and techniques, such as front-end functional testing, system integration testing, performance and load testing

Ability to write test plans, cases and record/track defects

Collecting, analyzing, and documenting functional, business, and technical requirements and transferring the same knowledge to development teams

Evaluating data collected through task analysis, business process survey and workshops

Preparing accurate and detailed requirement specifications documents, user interface guides, and functional specification documents

Deep knowledge of how the system development lifecycle

Minimum 5 years of experience integrating interfaces between systems

Experience in facilitating meetings

Experience in both Windows and UNIX environments

Strong written, oral, and presentation skills

Excellent communication and customer facing skills

