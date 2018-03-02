ELECTRICAL ENGINEER / SOFTWARE ENGINEER / SYSTEMS ANALYST

Applied Technology, Inc. (ATI) is currently seeking professionals with a solid background in C++/C programming to develop an architecture for radar and dynamic systems for modeling and simulation codes on-site at the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) in Washington, D.C. 

Candidates must have a Department of Defense (DoD) Final Secret security clearance.

The following are specialty skills required for this position:

  • MS or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Physics, or Computer Science
  • Knowledge of DSP, wideband receivers, radar, general electronic warfare concepts, real-time operating systems, Windows and Linux development
  • Understanding of physics-based numerical computation
  • 2-10 years of experience
  • Strong academic record and research potential
  • Good verbal and written communications skills

Salary is competitive, based on experience.

ATI is a small business that provides scientific and engineering support services and designs and develops prototype and limited production hardware for Government and commercial customers. We encourage technical excellence and achievement through the exchange of new ideas, opportunities for continuing education, and publication of research results. Specialty areas include electro-optics, RF technology, modeling and simulation, and directed energy.

