Technical Writer

Employer
Vox Optima, LLC
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Function
Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer
Industry
Defense / Aerospace
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Vox Optima is seeking a candidate with 5 or more years of experience writing and editing for government or corporate public affairs offices, newspapers, magazines or trade journals. The successful candidate will be responsible for writing projects requiring technical knowledge including translating technical materials into final products useful to the general public. An active transferable SECRET clearance required.

