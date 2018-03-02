Technical Writer
- Employer
- Vox Optima, LLC
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Industry
- Defense / Aerospace
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Vox Optima is seeking a candidate with 5 or more years of experience writing and editing for government or corporate public affairs offices, newspapers, magazines or trade journals. The successful candidate will be responsible for writing projects requiring technical knowledge including translating technical materials into final products useful to the general public. An active transferable SECRET clearance required.
