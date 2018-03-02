Lead Application Developer

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Herndon, Virginia
Salary
$120,000-$180,000
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Ref
AD216346
Function
IT, Software Developer
Industry
Consulting, Engineering
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Are you a highly organized Application/Database Developer who likes to work in a fast-paced environment? If so, then we have the contract opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading Government Contractor in the area to support this immediate need.  We are seeking someone to support the Integration/Application development Team to integrate applications across various platforms and portals.

Responsibilities:

  • Work with a Data Warehousing team in all aspects of the project lifecycle. The position is responsible for technical analysis, design, development, testing, documentation, deployment and production support
  • Provide input for project-related decisions.
  • Ability to analyze and resolve technical problems.
  • Ability to learn DW/ETL technologies and Cloud technologies

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • 2+ years of experience working with an ESB, such as Mulesoft Anypoint Studio / Dataweave
  • 5+ years of experience with formal software development life cycle methodologies, tools, and languages, including Agile
  • 5+ years of experience with Java and object-oriented programming, API data feeds, ingestion techniques, data mapping, data modeling, dependency injection, abstract classes and interfaces, access specifiers, collections, generics, exceptions, multithreading and synchronization, and coding
  • 2+ years of experience designing Web services (REST and SOAP APIs) and RAML
  • Mentor team members on Mulesoft and related web technologies
  • Ability to demonstrate logical analysis and creative problem-solving

Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Lead Application Developer

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this