Lead Application Developer
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Herndon, Virginia
- Salary
- $120,000-$180,000
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Ref
- AD216346
- Function
- IT, Software Developer
- Industry
- Consulting, Engineering
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Are you a highly organized Application/Database Developer who likes to work in a fast-paced environment? If so, then we have the contract opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading Government Contractor in the area to support this immediate need. We are seeking someone to support the Integration/Application development Team to integrate applications across various platforms and portals.
Responsibilities:
- Work with a Data Warehousing team in all aspects of the project lifecycle. The position is responsible for technical analysis, design, development, testing, documentation, deployment and production support
- Provide input for project-related decisions.
- Ability to analyze and resolve technical problems.
- Ability to learn DW/ETL technologies and Cloud technologies
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- 2+ years of experience working with an ESB, such as Mulesoft Anypoint Studio / Dataweave
- 5+ years of experience with formal software development life cycle methodologies, tools, and languages, including Agile
- 5+ years of experience with Java and object-oriented programming, API data feeds, ingestion techniques, data mapping, data modeling, dependency injection, abstract classes and interfaces, access specifiers, collections, generics, exceptions, multithreading and synchronization, and coding
- 2+ years of experience designing Web services (REST and SOAP APIs) and RAML
- Mentor team members on Mulesoft and related web technologies
- Ability to demonstrate logical analysis and creative problem-solving
