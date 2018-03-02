Job Summary/Company:

Are you a highly organized Application/Database Developer who likes to work in a fast-paced environment? If so, then we have the contract opportunity for you! Sparks Group has partnered with a leading Government Contractor in the area to support this immediate need. We are seeking someone to support the Integration/Application development Team to integrate applications across various platforms and portals.

Responsibilities:

Work with a Data Warehousing team in all aspects of the project lifecycle. The position is responsible for technical analysis, design, development, testing, documentation, deployment and production support

Provide input for project-related decisions.

Ability to analyze and resolve technical problems.

Ability to learn DW/ETL technologies and Cloud technologies

Qualifications/Background Profile:

2+ years of experience working with an ESB, such as Mulesoft Anypoint Studio / Dataweave

5+ years of experience with formal software development life cycle methodologies, tools, and languages, including Agile

5+ years of experience with Java and object-oriented programming, API data feeds, ingestion techniques, data mapping, data modeling, dependency injection, abstract classes and interfaces, access specifiers, collections, generics, exceptions, multithreading and synchronization, and coding

2+ years of experience designing Web services (REST and SOAP APIs) and RAML

Mentor team members on Mulesoft and related web technologies

Ability to demonstrate logical analysis and creative problem-solving

Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!