Sparks Group has partnered with an exciting and bustling real estate office who is seeking an Office Manager to meet branch goals. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Leads all sales activities within the area for the firm

Accountability for achieving branch office production and performance goals

Lead,train and motivate the team to produce the highest results for the company and the team members

Problem solve customer, client and team problems

Provide coaching and conducts one-on-ones and business planning sessions with Sales Associates to help them achieve their productivity goals

Have an in depth understanding of the local market and identify opportunities and concerns

Manages the recruiting process for both new and experienced Sales Associates

Reports progress to leadership on all recruiting and retention activities

Implementing and managing various programs established by the company to achieve recruiting objectives

4+ years of real estate and/or mortgage sales experience

Sales management experience is preferred

Excellent communication, leadership and organizational skills

Proven ability to motivate and lead a teach

Good coaching and mentoring skills

Must be a master of their trade and willing to help others

An energetic, positive, and professional demeanor

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!