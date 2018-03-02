Office Manager
- Sparks Group
- Winchester, Virginia
- Competitive pay
- Mar 02, 2018
- Apr 06, 2018
- AD216432
- Administrative
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with an exciting and bustling real estate office who is seeking an Office Manager to meet branch goals. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!
Responsibilities:
- Leads all sales activities within the area for the firm
- Accountability for achieving branch office production and performance goals
- Lead,train and motivate the team to produce the highest results for the company and the team members
- Problem solve customer, client and team problems
- Provide coaching and conducts one-on-ones and business planning sessions with Sales Associates to help them achieve their productivity goals
- Have an in depth understanding of the local market and identify opportunities and concerns
- Manages the recruiting process for both new and experienced Sales Associates
- Reports progress to leadership on all recruiting and retention activities
- Implementing and managing various programs established by the company to achieve recruiting objectives
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- 4+ years of real estate and/or mortgage sales experience
- Sales management experience is preferred
- Excellent communication, leadership and organizational skills
- Proven ability to motivate and lead a teach
- Good coaching and mentoring skills
- Must be a master of their trade and willing to help others
- An energetic, positive, and professional demeanor
