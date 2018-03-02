The Assistant Director of Operations reports directly to the Chair of the department and is one of the two main administrative positions in the department. The Assistant Director of Operations must be familiar with University procedures and all aspects of the department, including those for which the Assistant Director of Operations has no direct responsibility.

The Assistant Director of Operations has direct responsibility for a number of functions in the department, including:

Department facilities (room assignments, renovation projects, security, etc.);

Personnel appointments, contracts, visas, etc.;

Supervision of Department front office staff;

Supervision of selected departmental activities as assigned (observatory, library, website);

Monitoring compliance with College and Academic Affairs rules and requirements for faculty;

Interacting with campus and external entities as appropriate.

The Assistant Director of Operations supports departmental activities and the Chair with responsibility for:

Maintaining graduate student records and progress;

Coordinating class offerings;

Supporting assignment of teaching duties;

Identifying and supporting adjunct lecturers;

Maintaining research faculty records and assisting with research hires;

Responding to information requests from department members;

The Assistant Director of Operations assists the Chair with College and University reporting, as appropriate, and provides independent advice and suggestions to the Chair on departmental issues.

Minimum Qualifications:

University degree at the Bachelors level;

Minimum of seven years of experience in an administration position;

Minimum of three years of experience in a supervisory position;

Record of working effectively as a team leader and as a part of a management team;

Excellent organizational, computer, communication, and customer service skills;

Track record of attention to detail and carrying tasks to completion.

Preferences:

More extensive experience in a combination of academic and administrative positions is highly desired. Familiarity with university processes such as appointment, promotion, and tenure, and undergraduate and graduate student policies is preferred. Experience with outreach activities, website operations, and the field of astronomy is valued.