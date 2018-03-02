Function:

With direction from the Manager, Water Quality Laboratory and Compliance, administers and oversees a Quality Assurance Program (QAP) and Quality Control Program (QCP) of the laboratory operations, assists laboratory management with the oversight of federal, state, and local regulations, and assists laboratory management with contract laboratory services agreements administration for a large public water supply facility and analytical services laboratory.

Responsibilities:

With direction from the Manager, Water Quality Laboratory and Compliance, administers the QAP and QCP by, but not limited to, the following items:

Organizing, implementing, and maintaining of centralized QAP and QCP plans in concert with all laboratory management personnel.

Establishing and maintaining a Quality Assessment review for the integrated laboratory quality systems, such as policies, objectives, organizational structure, responsibilities, and services.

Establishing and maintaining protocol for and performing periodic internal audits of all laboratory sections, including follow-up reporting and corrective action as needed and appropriate.

Performing the central role in the organization for administering and reporting of all outside source proficiency samples and studies.

Providing oversight and review of Quality Control (QC) data.

Performing review of all Quality Assurance Manual and QC Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and making final recommendations to the Laboratory Manager.

Maintaining laboratory staff training logs.

Training new employees and annual training for all staff in laboratory ethics policies.

Overseeing laboratory data validation.

Assisting with final report preparations.

Assisting in and ensuring that automated data processing programs, including the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Assisting in and ensuring that automated data processing programs, including the LIMS, meet the Good Automated Laboratory Practices (GALP) standards.

Assists with Regulatory oversight of Federal, State, and local regulations as they pertain to Fairfax Water by, but not limited to:

Assist management to assure ongoing compliance with federal, state and local regulations.

Preparing periodic written updates to management on upcoming changes in regulations.

Compiling cause and effect data from the impact of current and future regulations on FW.

Maintaining the Fairfax Water laboratory regulatory events calendar.

Assists laboratory management with contract laboratory services agreements.

Assists laboratory management with QA oversight, scheduling samples, data processing, and QC review of reports, deliverables and invoices from contract laboratories.

Available to work weekends and perform duties of weekend on call Supervisor

Weekend on call supervisor duties may include but are not limited to, reporting to Virginia Department of Health, responding to water security concerns, emergency response, water quality concerns, and responding to laboratory needs.

Perform sample receipt and log-in of laboratory samples for external clients.

Assists laboratory management with emergency response to spill or water quality concerns, including the ability to act as laboratory incident project commander.

Perform duties of backup Laser Safety Officer.

Performs other duties as assigned or required.

Qualifications:

Graduation from a four-year college or university with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology, Microbiology, Chemistry, Environmental Science or related field, and a minimum of seven years progressively responsible experience in environmental analysis with at least one year supervisory experience within a laboratory QA/QC program within an analytical laboratory, or any equivalent combination of education, experience and knowledge.

Understanding of modern water purification processes and the analytical methodology necessary to produce reliable laboratory data.

Knowledge and understanding of the federal, state, and local regulations, both existing and proposed, as they pertain to drinking water and public water supply facilities.

Advanced knowledge of established Quality Control and Quality Assurance practices pertaining to a drinking water laboratory.

Thorough understanding of Good Automated Laboratory Practices (GALP).

Knowledge of the operation, calibration, servicing and care of specialized laboratory equipment used in the analyses of drinking water.

Knowledge of water treatment plant operating principles.

Demonstrated skill in the ability to perform accurate physical, chemical and biological tests required of a large public water supply system.

Considerable knowledge of computer basics and programming to include Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office including PowerPoint and Excel graphing, Microsoft Query, and the ability to learn the use of other analytical instrumentation and application software.

Knowledge of safety regulations and accident prevention practices.

Ability to effectively train co-workers in laboratory related Quality Control aspects.

Ability to efficiently and accurately prepare comprehensive, complex reports.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers and supervisors, and to deal tactfully and courteously with the public.

Ability to prepare and present water quality laboratory related topics at professional conferences as appropriate.

Ability to communicate, both verbally and in writing, in a clear, concise, and professional manner.

Must be available to work after normal business hours.

Available for rotating on call duty on weekends, evenings and holidays.

Must be available for occasional overnight travel.

Must pass a controlled substance (drug) test for employment.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to distinguish colors and odors associated with laboratory testing and analysis.

Ability to handle known toxic chemicals, taking all necessary precautions to prevent undue exposure to self, fellow workers and the environment.



