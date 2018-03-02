Adapted Physical Education/Health Associate Teacher

The Ivymount School
Rockville, Maryland
Commensurate with education and experience
Mar 02, 2018
Apr 06, 2018
School and Teaching, Teacher
Education, Primary and Secondary
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

Under the supervision of the supervising teacher and/or Director of OT/PT/APE, the Adapted Physical Education/Health Associate Teacher is responsible for providing physical education classes for all students grades Pre-K through 12 and assisting with implementation of the comprehensive health curriculum for all programs within the Ivymount School, and supporting supervisor(s) in the completion of administrative tasks.

Responsibilities & Duties

  • Implement Physical Education and Health Curriculum in accordance with guidelines identified by local education agencies
  • Teach Health and PE classes across all programs
  • Develop and support programs to enhance the physical development of all students
  • Oversee equipment inventory and routine maintenance
  • Oversee monitoring and maintenance of locker rooms
  • Organize and plan end of year PE events
  • Assist with CPR training for staff and students

Education

  • Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education or related field

Experience, Knowledge, and Skills

  • Excellent oral and written communication
  • Experience working with students with Autism Spectrum Disorder or other related disorders
  • Knowledge of PE content, appropriate body mechanics, classroom management skills, and modifications for movements/PE skills preferred
  • Experience creating differentiated lesson plans to meet student needs
  • Ability to perform several tasks simultaneously
  • Exceptional attention to detail, strong organizational and time management skills
  • Ability to work collaboratively with others
  • Computer skills related to common office tasks such as email, conducting internet searches, and using MSOffice (e.g., MSWord, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Flexibility with regard to daily routine and responsibilities
  • Possess physical ability to perform duties of the position, and other duties as assigned
  • Possess ability to actively participate in physical education classes and programs and to assist children with movement as needed
  • Possess sufficient physical strength and stamina to move and set up equipment
  • Excellent problem solving skills

