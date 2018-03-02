Under the supervision of the supervising teacher and/or Director of OT/PT/APE, the Adapted Physical Education/Health Associate Teacher is responsible for providing physical education classes for all students grades Pre-K through 12 and assisting with implementation of the comprehensive health curriculum for all programs within the Ivymount School, and supporting supervisor(s) in the completion of administrative tasks.

Responsibilities & Duties

Implement Physical Education and Health Curriculum in accordance with guidelines identified by local education agencies

Teach Health and PE classes across all programs

Develop and support programs to enhance the physical development of all students

Oversee equipment inventory and routine maintenance

Oversee monitoring and maintenance of locker rooms

Organize and plan end of year PE events

Assist with CPR training for staff and students

Education

Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education or related field

Experience, Knowledge, and Skills