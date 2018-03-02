Adapted Physical Education/Health Associate Teacher
- The Ivymount School
- Rockville, Maryland
- Commensurate with education and experience
- Mar 02, 2018
- Apr 06, 2018
- School and Teaching, Teacher
- Education, Primary and Secondary
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Under the supervision of the supervising teacher and/or Director of OT/PT/APE, the Adapted Physical Education/Health Associate Teacher is responsible for providing physical education classes for all students grades Pre-K through 12 and assisting with implementation of the comprehensive health curriculum for all programs within the Ivymount School, and supporting supervisor(s) in the completion of administrative tasks.
Responsibilities & Duties
- Implement Physical Education and Health Curriculum in accordance with guidelines identified by local education agencies
- Teach Health and PE classes across all programs
- Develop and support programs to enhance the physical development of all students
- Oversee equipment inventory and routine maintenance
- Oversee monitoring and maintenance of locker rooms
- Organize and plan end of year PE events
- Assist with CPR training for staff and students
Education
- Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education or related field
Experience, Knowledge, and Skills
- Excellent oral and written communication
- Experience working with students with Autism Spectrum Disorder or other related disorders
- Knowledge of PE content, appropriate body mechanics, classroom management skills, and modifications for movements/PE skills preferred
- Experience creating differentiated lesson plans to meet student needs
- Ability to perform several tasks simultaneously
- Exceptional attention to detail, strong organizational and time management skills
- Ability to work collaboratively with others
- Computer skills related to common office tasks such as email, conducting internet searches, and using MSOffice (e.g., MSWord, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Flexibility with regard to daily routine and responsibilities
- Possess physical ability to perform duties of the position, and other duties as assigned
- Possess ability to actively participate in physical education classes and programs and to assist children with movement as needed
- Possess sufficient physical strength and stamina to move and set up equipment
- Excellent problem solving skills