The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) seeks an innovative, dynamic Facilities Management Professional to serve as its Director of Operations and Maintenance, a newly created position reporting to the Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management.

The successful candidate will lead a $32 Million per year organization that supports the University's academic enterprise and its commitment to sustainability and climate neutrality by maintaining an attractive, safe, and sustainable 4 million SF, 512-acre campus. Responsibilities include providing senior leadership and oversight for an in-house and contracted workforce responsible for the operation, maintenance, and repair of all University facilities and grounds; production and distribution of campus utilities; and operation and maintenance of University vehicles. The new Director will create and sustain an environment that maximizes the contribution of each team member in fulfilling UMBC’s mission while focusing on continuous quality improvement, realizing efficiencies, reducing costs, and delivering excellent customer service.

At UMBC, a vibrant 14,000-student suburban research university ranked for the 6th consecutive year as one of the world’s top universities by Times Higher Education, the selected candidate will join an innovative and diverse leadership team working at an institution named by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the best academic workplaces in the nation for the past eight years. For more information on UMBC visit: http://umbc.edu/

Requires a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Architecture, Construction, or related field from an accredited institution (an advanced degree and Professional Licensure as an Engineer or Architect is desired) and at least eight years of experience in Facilities Management positions of increasing complexity and leadership responsibility. The successful candidate must exhibit a broad knowledge of Facilities Management including both Operations and Maintenance and Construction Management. Extensive leadership experience, technical expertise, and problem-solving ability and a demonstrated ability to function as part of a collegial, high-performing team are required. Must be computer literate and able to analyze, interpret and prepare complex technical and financial reports and construction documents and contracts. Experience with Computerized Maintenance Management Systems and Building Automation Systems, procuring and negotiating facility related contracts, and with a Union workforce desired.

Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience. Position is full-time and includes a generous University benefits package. Note: Position will require a background check.

For best consideration, submit a cover letter and resume by March 31, 2018 (Applications will be accepted until the position is filled) to:

Mike Ellicott

Director of Operations and Maintenance Search Consultant

558 Johnash Court

Collierville, TN 38017

Email: ellicott.search@att.net

For additional information, please contact Mike Ellicott at 806-789-3255.

UMBC is an EOE/AA