Who We Are: The NEED Project, a 501c3 organization, based in Manassas, Virginia, develops and delivers balanced, educational standards based classroom (K-12) energy curriculum and teacher training. NEED programs focus on the science of energy, energy sources, electricity, transportation, and energy efficiency and conservation. NEED is an education organization with a sole focus on education, not advocacy. Serving over 65,000 classrooms annually, with over 600 teacher workshops, NEED seeks to provide timely, accurate energy information to teachers and energy professionals nationwide. NEED curriculum is developed and designed in a collaborative process with the expertise and support of energy professionals and educators. It is an energetic, growing organization that requires team members willing to participate in all aspects of its programs.
The Position:
- Design and layout of print materials – pre-press preparation and web publishing
- Use of Adobe Creative Suite and other package programs for layout of print materials
- Prepare print documents ranging from one-page informational brochures to 90+ page curriculum guides
- Design and management of curriculum portfolio online
- Continuous design and refresh of curriculum materials
- Provide assistance to staff in the preparation of presentations and training materials
- Design of technical infographics and data-driven charts for inclusion in curriculum materials
- Design of creative graphics for the usability/appeal of curriculum materials
- Final pre-press packaging and communication with vendors for publication and digital delivery
- 40 hours per week
- Assist in administering web content
- Administer a large photo and graphics library
The Right Candidate Will Have:
- Superior knowledge of publication and graphic design
- Superior knowledge and demonstrated use of Adobe Creative Suite products
- Superior knowledge of web publication technologies and social media
- Experience editing in a Wordpress web environment
- Superior Graphic editing skills
- Basic HTML and CSS knowledge a must
- E-publication experience a plus
- Copy editing and grammar skills a real plus
- Creativity and the ability to conceptualize graphics to teach concepts
- Photography and Video Skills a plus
- Familiarity with Constant Contact a plus
- Familiarity with Shopify a plus
- Interest in the non-profit sector
- Technical writing experience
- Technical drawing expertise
- Willingness to assist all programming aspects of the organization
- Interest in energy and environmental technologies and issues
- Strong Interpersonal communication skills
- Ability to work as part of a team in a collaborative environment
- Ability to focus, work within deadlines and manage time effectively
- Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities at once
- Willingness to accept challenges and to complete tasks on deadline
Skills Required:
B.A, B.S, A.A in graphic and/or multimedia design or equivalent; 1-3 years experience; Proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud software (especially InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop); Proficient in Microsoft Office software; Working knowledge of CSS and HTML; Knowledgeable in web design and editing software including, Smugmug, WordPress and social media.
Compensation: Salaried based on experience, 403b, PTO, Professional Development opportunities
To apply: Please submit resume with link to portfolio or PDF of 6-8 samples. Samples should include: publications, diagrams, and creative design, and details as to the role the candidate played in the production of the publication and/or website.
