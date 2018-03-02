Occupational Therapist
- Employer
- The Ivymount School
- Location
- Rockville, Maryland
- Salary
- Commensurate with experience
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Function
- Other
- Industry
- Education, Primary and Secondary, Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occupational Therapists are responsible for providing occupational therapy assessment, treatment, and documentation according to each student’s Individual Education Plan; as well as providing ongoing education and collaboration to classroom teams on the participation challenges of each student and the classroom and/or community environments. Note: Advanced positions are available for qualified candidates.
Responsibilities
- Perform job duties in a manner that maintains the safety of students and staff
- Deliver services in accordance with the IEP and as outlined by IDEA and COMAR regulations
- Develop treatment plans reflective of evidence-based practices
- Administer assessments for programming and IEP development
- Complete appropriate documentation in timely manner
- Attend weekly staffing/IEP team meetings Job Description
- Hold confidential all knowledge of students and their families
- Assist with and/or implement daily hygiene and toileting programs for students if necessary
- Supervise OT Fieldwork students as assigned by supervisor
- Conform to a dress code commensurate with program requirements
- Other duties and responsibilities as assigned by supervisor
Certificate and License
- Licensed by Maryland State Board of Occupational Therapy Practice
- Board Certification as an Occupational Therapist
Experience, Knowledge, and Skills
- Knowledge of current trends in delivery of school-based occupation therapy services
- Strong organizational skills and time management
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to effectively work as a collaborative team member
- Computer skills related to common office tasks such as email, conducting internet searches, and using MSOffice (e.g., MSWord, Excel, PowerPoint)
Other Desired Qualifications
- Experience working in a school-based setting
- Experience working with individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and/or related disorders
- Knowledge of and experience with assistive technology
- Knowledge of Applied Behavior Analysis