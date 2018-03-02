Occupational Therapists are responsible for providing occupational therapy assessment, treatment, and documentation according to each student’s Individual Education Plan; as well as providing ongoing education and collaboration to classroom teams on the participation challenges of each student and the classroom and/or community environments. Note: Advanced positions are available for qualified candidates.

Responsibilities

Perform job duties in a manner that maintains the safety of students and staff

Deliver services in accordance with the IEP and as outlined by IDEA and COMAR regulations

Develop treatment plans reflective of evidence-based practices

Administer assessments for programming and IEP development

Complete appropriate documentation in timely manner

Attend weekly staffing/IEP team meetings Job Description

Hold confidential all knowledge of students and their families

Assist with and/or implement daily hygiene and toileting programs for students if necessary

Supervise OT Fieldwork students as assigned by supervisor

Conform to a dress code commensurate with program requirements

Other duties and responsibilities as assigned by supervisor

Certificate and License

Licensed by Maryland State Board of Occupational Therapy Practice

Board Certification as an Occupational Therapist

Experience, Knowledge, and Skills

Knowledge of current trends in delivery of school-based occupation therapy services

Strong organizational skills and time management

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to effectively work as a collaborative team member

Computer skills related to common office tasks such as email, conducting internet searches, and using MSOffice (e.g., MSWord, Excel, PowerPoint)

Other Desired Qualifications