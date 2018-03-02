Occupational Therapist

Employer
The Ivymount School
Location
Rockville, Maryland
Salary
Commensurate with experience
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Function
Other
Industry
Education, Primary and Secondary, Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Occupational Therapists are responsible for providing occupational therapy assessment, treatment, and documentation according to each student’s Individual Education Plan; as well as providing ongoing education and collaboration to classroom teams on the participation challenges of each student and the classroom and/or community environments. Note: Advanced positions are available for qualified candidates.

Responsibilities

  • Perform job duties in a manner that maintains the safety of students and staff
  • Deliver services in accordance with the IEP and as outlined by IDEA and COMAR regulations
  • Develop treatment plans reflective of evidence-based practices
  • Administer assessments for programming and IEP development
  • Complete appropriate documentation in timely manner
  • Attend weekly staffing/IEP team meetings Job Description
  • Hold confidential all knowledge of students and their families
  • Assist with and/or implement daily hygiene and toileting programs for students if necessary
  • Supervise OT Fieldwork students as assigned by supervisor
  • Conform to a dress code commensurate with program requirements
  • Other duties and responsibilities as assigned by supervisor

Certificate and License

  • Licensed by Maryland State Board of Occupational Therapy Practice
  • Board Certification as an Occupational Therapist

Experience, Knowledge, and Skills

  • Knowledge of current trends in delivery of school-based occupation therapy services
  • Strong organizational skills and time management
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to effectively work as a collaborative team member
  • Computer skills related to common office tasks such as email, conducting internet searches, and using MSOffice (e.g., MSWord, Excel, PowerPoint)

Other Desired Qualifications

  • Experience working in a school-based setting
  • Experience working with individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and/or related disorders
  • Knowledge of and experience with assistive technology
  • Knowledge of Applied Behavior Analysis

 

