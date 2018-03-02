Outreach Program Coordinator (BCBA Required)
- Employer
- The Ivymount School
- Location
- Rockville, Maryland
- Salary
- Commensurate with experience and education
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Education, Primary and Secondary
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
Manage and oversee the delivery of individual and professional ABA services to clients in home and school settings, perform assessments, develop treatment plans, lead and supervise a team of behavior technicians, and conduct parent and professional trainings. Provide support to Outreach Administration for assigned duties.
Responsibilities
- Assess client needs and design treatment protocols to meet his/her needs
- Assessment and development of programming to meet client learning needs (e.g., academics, social, communication)
- Assessment and development of protocol for treatment of problem behavior
- Collaborate with other members of interdisciplinary team to ensure programming is evidence based and meeting needs of “whole child”
- Train and supervise a team of therapists to run programming in home and school settings for clients
- Train and collaborate with families and other professionals to run identified programming
- Support Outreach administration with duties as assigned related to group educational and recreational programs (e.g., supervise groups, arrange staffing, review lesson plans, provide behavioral support)
- Support Outreach administration with tasks related to billing and insurance procedures as requested
Requirements
- Masters degree in Special Education, Applied Behavior Analysis, or Psychology
- Board Certified Behavior Analyst
- Maryland state licensed Behavior Analyst
- Virginia state licensed Behavior Analyst (preferred)
- Minimum of 3 years of experience working with individuals with developmental delays, communication disorders, and/or autism spectrum disorders
- Experience providing services in a home and/or school setting
- Experience developing and implementing programming in the following skill areas: play, social interaction, communication, toileting
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills
- Excellent management and organizational skills
- Ability to manage a caseload of clients (e.g., organizing weekly schedule of appointments)
- Ability to take direction from supervisor and demonstrate change
- Ability to train new staff and monitor staff progress (e.g., fidelity and integrity checks)
- Proficient in Microsoft Windows office environment, including working knowledge of Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Experience developing curriculum and data collection systems for instruction in identified areas