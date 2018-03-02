Outreach Program Coordinator (BCBA Required)

Employer
The Ivymount School
Location
Rockville, Maryland
Salary
Commensurate with experience and education
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Function
School and Teaching
Industry
Education, Primary and Secondary
Career Level
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Hours
Full Time

Manage and oversee the delivery of individual and professional ABA services to clients in home and school settings, perform assessments, develop treatment plans, lead and supervise a team of behavior technicians, and conduct parent and professional trainings. Provide support to Outreach Administration for assigned duties.

Responsibilities

  • Assess client needs and design treatment protocols to meet his/her needs
    • Assessment and development of programming to meet client learning needs (e.g., academics, social, communication)
    • Assessment and development of protocol for treatment of problem behavior
  • Collaborate with other members of interdisciplinary team to ensure programming is evidence based and meeting needs of “whole child”
  • Train and supervise a team of therapists to run programming in home and school settings for clients
  • Train and collaborate with families and other professionals to run identified programming
  • Support Outreach administration with duties as assigned related to group educational and recreational programs (e.g., supervise groups, arrange staffing, review lesson plans, provide behavioral support)
  • Support Outreach administration with tasks related to billing and insurance procedures as requested

Requirements

  • Masters degree in Special Education, Applied Behavior Analysis, or Psychology
  • Board Certified Behavior Analyst
  • Maryland state licensed Behavior Analyst
  • Virginia state licensed Behavior Analyst (preferred)
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience working with individuals with developmental delays, communication disorders, and/or autism spectrum disorders
  • Experience providing services in a home and/or school setting
  • Experience developing and implementing programming in the following skill areas: play, social interaction, communication, toileting
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills
  • Excellent management and organizational skills
  • Ability to manage a caseload of clients (e.g., organizing weekly schedule of appointments)
  • Ability to take direction from supervisor and demonstrate change
  • Ability to train new staff and monitor staff progress (e.g., fidelity and integrity checks)
  • Proficient in Microsoft Windows office environment, including working knowledge of Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Experience developing curriculum and data collection systems for instruction in identified areas

