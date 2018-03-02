Manage and oversee the delivery of individual and professional ABA services to clients in home and school settings, perform assessments, develop treatment plans, lead and supervise a team of behavior technicians, and conduct parent and professional trainings. Provide support to Outreach Administration for assigned duties.

Responsibilities

Assess client needs and design treatment protocols to meet his/her needs Assessment and development of programming to meet client learning needs (e.g., academics, social, communication) Assessment and development of protocol for treatment of problem behavior

Collaborate with other members of interdisciplinary team to ensure programming is evidence based and meeting needs of “whole child”

Train and supervise a team of therapists to run programming in home and school settings for clients

Train and collaborate with families and other professionals to run identified programming

Support Outreach administration with duties as assigned related to group educational and recreational programs (e.g., supervise groups, arrange staffing, review lesson plans, provide behavioral support)

Support Outreach administration with tasks related to billing and insurance procedures as requested

Requirements