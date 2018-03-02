Job Summary/Company:

Responsibilities:

Provide administrative and customer support throughout life of the project

Provide administrative support to field staff

Screen and direct incoming calls while providing outstanding service

Provide detailed information to callers as needed and respond to emails

Greet persons entering organization warmly and professionally

Provide general administrative and clerical support utilizing MSOffice

Generate reports and cost code receipts

Utilize attention to detail and strong data entry skills to prepare contracts

Assist with scheduling and calendar management

Place material orders

Qualifications/Background profile:

Recent, relevant, previous office support and/or customer service experience

Excellent phone etiquette with strong interpersonal skills

Strong time management skills

MS Office computer proficiency

