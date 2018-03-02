Administrative Support
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Frederick, Maryland
- Salary
- $13.00-$14.00
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Ref
- AD216349
- Function
- Administrative, Customer Service
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
If you are seeking a career opportunity to provide exceptional administrative support and customer service in a fast- paced environment, you will want to call for next steps. Do you desire working business day hours in an office setting in Frederick, MD. We want to speak with you! Qualified candidates should send their resume and then PLEASE call Sparks Group between the hours of 8-5 Mon-Fri for additional details and immediate consideration. 301-663-0130. We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group! Please ensure you CALL as the second step in the submittal process.
Responsibilities:
- Provide administrative and customer support throughout life of the project
- Provide administrative support to field staff
- Screen and direct incoming calls while providing outstanding service
- Provide detailed information to callers as needed and respond to emails
- Greet persons entering organization warmly and professionally
- Provide general administrative and clerical support utilizing MSOffice
- Generate reports and cost code receipts
- Utilize attention to detail and strong data entry skills to prepare contracts
- Assist with scheduling and calendar management
- Place material orders
Qualifications/Background profile:
- Recent, relevant, previous office support and/or customer service experience
- Excellent phone etiquette with strong interpersonal skills
- Strong time management skills
- MS Office computer proficiency
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
