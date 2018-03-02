The Multimedia Coordinator assists the Director of Marketing and Communications working both collaboratively and independently to problem-solve and coordinate a range of communication and marketing priorities. The successful candidate will be tasked with producing videos, special events, presentations, photography, and various other marketing projects that support the school. This person will also be responsible for designing our visual communication packages and other marketing materials to build our brand. We're looking for an enthusiastic, creative, bright, and motivated individual to help us promote our schools and programs.

Responsibilities

Develop original web/print graphics and adaptations of student artwork, including but not limited to posters, invitations, brochures, postcards, logos, etc.

Schedule, film, and edit promotional and event recap videos for classes, programs, and events

Capture photos for special events and daily activities

Manage and update the YouTube channel and the video/photo archive

Assist the Director of Communications and Marketing in planning and executing special events

Brainstorm compelling stories and creative narrations

Requirements