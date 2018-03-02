Multimedia Production Coordinator
- Employer
- The Ivymount School
- Location
- Rockville, Maryland
- Salary
- $50,000 annually
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Function
- Communications
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Multimedia Coordinator assists the Director of Marketing and Communications working both collaboratively and independently to problem-solve and coordinate a range of communication and marketing priorities. The successful candidate will be tasked with producing videos, special events, presentations, photography, and various other marketing projects that support the school. This person will also be responsible for designing our visual communication packages and other marketing materials to build our brand. We're looking for an enthusiastic, creative, bright, and motivated individual to help us promote our schools and programs.
Responsibilities
- Develop original web/print graphics and adaptations of student artwork, including but not limited to posters, invitations, brochures, postcards, logos, etc.
- Schedule, film, and edit promotional and event recap videos for classes, programs, and events
- Capture photos for special events and daily activities
- Manage and update the YouTube channel and the video/photo archive
- Assist the Director of Communications and Marketing in planning and executing special events
- Brainstorm compelling stories and creative narrations
Requirements
- BA in media production, film, broadcast, communications, or related field preferred
- Two years’ experience planning, shooting, and editing videos
- Advanced experience working with Adobe Creative Suite (Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition, Illustrator, and InDesign)
- Practical experience working with DSLR camera and directing and interviewing people
- Experience working in Microsoft PowerPoint and Outlook
- Very strong writing skills, particularly for web and social media channels
- Ability to be proactive, work well with a team
- Ability to exercise discretion and judgment in areas of responsibility
- Commitment to deadlines, creative approaches to problem solving, and the ability to think independently
- Ability to track multiple projects that are either being completed independently or by the department