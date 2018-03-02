Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

HCD Financial Analyst IV(Operating Accounting Analyst)

Recruitment# 18-001220-0001

Deadline: 03/14/2018

Hourly Range: $27.21 - $35.45

Location: Lanham, Maryland

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is a national leader in community development and affordable housing. The Division of Finance and Administration is seeking a qualified candidate to serve as an Operations Accounting Analyst. This position is responsible for preparing the annual operating budget request, monitoring expenses to the budget, and forecasting revenues and expenses for assigned programs.

Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Accounting or a related field from an accredited college or university and four years of professional financial analysis experience, such as managing financial asset and debt portfolios, examining, analyzing, and interpreting accounting, budget, grant or real estate investment portfolio records and reports by applying generally accepted accounting principles.

Must provide college transcripts. For more information and to apply online, please visit: https://www.jobaps.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=18&R2=001220&R3=0001

EOE.