Axiom Resource Management is seeking a Requirements Analyst to support a Military Healthcare client in Falls Church, VA. Ideal candidate will manage requirements during software development activities. Successful Candidate will manage the workload to ensure all project/product requirements are being actively supported. Must communicate effectively to elicit requirements and validation from project engineers and functional stakeholders and report status, risks, and issues related to the management of the requirements and the impact on the project/products. Candidate will analyze organizational needs, the project or product needs, and the functional of the tool to effectively organize, track, and report on requirement status, volatility, and impacts. Will effectively analyze the impact of requirement changes as they relate to policies and product functions for the entire organization and write user stories based upon functional feedback. Candidate will review requests for initiation, construction, and implementation to ensure requirements have been properly identified, derived, reviewed, approved, and tracked against assigned Change Packages. Will execute technical/system/derived requirements management and change control during the software development lifecycle to include, reviewing vendor product deliverables to verify requirements traceability, participating in engineering reviews, and verifying product baselines. Candidate will coordinate with test team to review requirements in preparation for testing and to obtain and document requirement status post-test event and conduct internal quality assessments and audits system traceability. Must have a BA degree and 5+ years of experience. Successful candidate will have the ability to write clear, concise documents that communicate the needs of the functional proponents. Must have superb organizational skills. Knowledge of the Dimensions Requirements Management tool and JIRA preferred. Experience with Agile software development needed.