Service Administrator

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Frederick, Maryland
Salary
$15.00 - $17.00 per hour
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Ref
AD216431
Function
Administrative, Customer Service
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 

Busy and stable organization in Frederick, MD needs your service oriented mindset and ability to juggle/coordinate workflow and invoicing. Coordinate the invoicing process for the service department utilizing parts and labor etc. Qualified candidates should send their resume and then PLEASE call Sparks Group for immediate consideration. 301-663-0130. We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group! Ensure you call as the second step in the submittal process!

Responsibilities: 

  • Invoicing, including verification of work performed prior to invoicing
  • Investigating invoice questions for external and internal customers
  • Investigate credit card verification issues
  • Investigating labor posting questions
  • Verification of warranty
  • Order parts for technicians
  • Answering telephones

Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • Service orientation. 
  • Strong administrative skills: be organized, detail-oriented, a good record keeper, good with numbers, spreadsheet/PC literate. 
  • Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively interact with customers, vendors and all levels of employees throughout the corporation.  
  • Be a self-starter, a highly motivated individual with the ability to handle multiple tasks, interruptions and changing priorities. 

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

