This is a great opportunity for someone who has transferable "people/service skills" and the desire to work in an office near Frederick,MD.

Contact eligible candidates via phone and email that have already pre-registered to participate in paid events, webinars, studies, surveys etc. You are NOT asking them for money nor conducting the actual study. They get paid to participate in the study and you would be the one qualifying them, scheduling them and coordinating their payment. Deliver world class service utilizing articulate and professional demeanor.

Desire to work a set full time 40 hour a week- 8 hours a day schedule with no lunch deducted. 9am – 5pm

Ability to utilize tech savvy research skills while simultaneously satisfying customer’s needs

Recent, related customer interaction experience reflected on current resume whether face to face or on the phone

Excellent phone etiquette with strong service skills

MS Office computer proficiency is required

Ability to multitask in a fast paced environment while maintaining a “customer centric” focused mindset

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!