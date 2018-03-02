Job Summary/Company:

Do you have a passion for recruiting? Are you eager to support the growth of a developing government contractor? Sparks Group is looking for a fast-paced, motivated Contract Recruiter who is ready to take on a high volume of roles and become an integral part in the recruitment and retention of Linguists and Analysts. If you are a driven, goal-oriented recruiter, apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

Support high volume, fast- paced recruiting efforts for recently awarded government contracts.

Source, recruit and interview top Translators and Linguistic Analysts across the US.

Manage job postings and advertisements on job boards and social media.

Develop and implement successful sourcing plans and strategies with Recruiting manager and team members.

Track full life-cycle recruiting through the applicant tracking system.

Manage multiple position requisitions while properly prioritizing.

Build a pipeline of candidates that meet/exceed qualifications necessary by the contract(s).

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Minimum of 7 years of full life-cycle recruiting required.

Recent connections in the linguistics community.

Experience recruiting Linguists highly preferred.

Ability to network and go beyond standard job boards.

Strong organization and time management skills.

An ideal candidate would thrive in a deadline oriented, fast paced environment .

Ability to work quickly and efficiently on multiple positions with a high sense of urgency.

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



