Professional Barbers
- Employer
- Bevans Grooming
- Location
- Centrally located in Gaithersburg between Germantown and Rockville
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Function
- Other
- Industry
- Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Hourly
Bevans Grooming is looking for a Professional Barber to join our team in a luxurious environment!!!!
Clientele is preferred, but not required.
Must be able to demonstrate high quality men's haircuts and shaves.
Our premium services come with premium prices.
Join our team and get paid your worth for the quality and experience you will provide.
