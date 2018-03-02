Professional Barbers

Employer
Bevans Grooming
Location
Centrally located in Gaithersburg between Germantown and Rockville
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Function
Other
Industry
Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Hourly

Bevans Grooming is looking for a Professional Barber to join our team in a luxurious environment!!!!

Clientele is preferred, but not required.

Must be able to demonstrate high quality men's haircuts and shaves. 

Our premium services come with premium prices.

Join our team and get paid your worth for the quality and experience you will provide.

