Enviornmental Services Manager
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Clarksville, VA
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Manages and provides leadership for the operations of the Environmental Services Department. Works with Staff and co-workers to insure a total quality environment. Ensures facility is kept in a clean and sanitary environment; ensures resident clothing and linens are laundered, and supplies are ordered, stored and maintained at required levels.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Healthcare/Hospitality - 2 years, Management - 2 years, Related - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
One year college or trade school required.