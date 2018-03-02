Manages and provides leadership for the operations of the Environmental Services Department. Works with Staff and co-workers to insure a total quality environment. Ensures facility is kept in a clean and sanitary environment; ensures resident clothing and linens are laundered, and supplies are ordered, stored and maintained at required levels.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Healthcare/Hospitality - 2 years, Management - 2 years, Related - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

One year college or trade school required.