Enviornmental Services Manager

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Clarksville, VA
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Management
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Manages and provides leadership for the operations of the Environmental Services Department. Works with Staff and co-workers to insure a total quality environment. Ensures facility is kept in a clean and sanitary environment; ensures resident clothing and linens are laundered, and supplies are ordered, stored and maintained at required levels.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Healthcare/Hospitality - 2 years, Management - 2 years, Related - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
One year college or trade school required.

