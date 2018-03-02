Performs MRI examinations while maintaining safety integrity of MRI operational area for all persons including staff and customers. Maintains adequate supply inventory for performing examinations. Explains examination and procedure to patient, and completes departmental documentation.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience

Required: Radiologic Technologist - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph, Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support, Cert Nuc Med Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Must obtain ARRT MR advanced registry within 2 years of hire (to include mergers and acquisitions). CNMT or ARDMS or ARRT is required.