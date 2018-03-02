MEDICAL SONOGRAPHER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Harrisonburg, VA
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Performs diagnostic and interventional ultrasound procedures at a technical level requiring independent judgment, under the direction of a qualified physician.

Education Level
Associate's Level Degree - DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SONOGRAPHY OR
Trade School Graduate

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph, Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Degree in Radiologic Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, related field or completion of a training program acceptable to their registry board, ARRT or ARDMS. ARRT or ARDMS - Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT or ARDMS must be registered within one year of hire.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this