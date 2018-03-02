PERS CRISIS INTERV CLINICIAN

Sentara Healthcare
Virginia Beach, VA
Mar 02, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: Provides crisis assessment and interventions to identify patients that are an imminent threat to themselves or others and determines possible need for inpatient treatment, coordinating with private and community resources. Assists with petitioning for Temporary Detainment Orders (TDO's)/Emergency Custody Orders (ECO's) for individuals that lack the capacity to be voluntarily admitted, if inpatient treatment is deemed necessary.

Bachelor's Level Degree - COUNSELING OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - PSYCHOLOGY

Required: Behavioral Health - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Active Listening, Communication

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

6 months experience in crisis intervention. Crisis Prevention Intervention training within 15 days of hire. Knowledge of community resources. Skilled at counseling and crisis intervention.

