PERS CRISIS INTERV CLINICIAN
- Sentara Healthcare
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Mar 02, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Job Description: Provides crisis assessment and interventions to identify patients that are an imminent threat to themselves or others and determines possible need for inpatient treatment, coordinating with private and community resources. Assists with petitioning for Temporary Detainment Orders (TDO's)/Emergency Custody Orders (ECO's) for individuals that lack the capacity to be voluntarily admitted, if inpatient treatment is deemed necessary.
Bachelor's Level Degree - COUNSELING OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - PSYCHOLOGY
Required: Behavioral Health - 2 years
Required: Basic Life Support
Required: Active Listening, Communication
6 months experience in crisis intervention. Crisis Prevention Intervention training within 15 days of hire. Knowledge of community resources. Skilled at counseling and crisis intervention.
