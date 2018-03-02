Provides crisis assessment and interventions to identify patients that are an imminent threat to themselves or others and determines possible need for inpatient treatment, coordinating with private and community resources. Assists with petitioning for Temporary Detainment Orders (TDO's)/Emergency Custody Orders (ECO's) for individuals that lack the capacity to be voluntarily admitted, if inpatient treatment is deemed necessary.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - COUNSELING OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - PSYCHOLOGY

Experience

Required: Behavioral Health - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

6 months experience in crisis intervention. Crisis Prevention Intervention training within 15 days of hire. Knowledge of community resources. Skilled at counseling and crisis intervention.