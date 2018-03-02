MRI TECHNOLOGIST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Performs MRI examinations while maintaining safety integrity of MRI operational area for all persons including staff and customers. Maintains adequate supply inventory for performing examinations. Explains examination and procedure to patient, and completes departmental documentation.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience
Required: Radiologic Technologist - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph, Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support, Cert Nuc Med Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Must obtain ARRT MR advanced registry within 2 years of hire (to include mergers and acquisitions). CNMT or ARDMS or ARRT is required.

