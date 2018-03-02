Pharmacy Technician II - Inpatient
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is current recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Pharmacy Tech II in support of our Pharmacy operations at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, VA. This is a full-time (40hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) position.
Prepares medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy. Performs tasks that require higher level of competency. Serves as trainer and mentor for the Pharmacy Technicians.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Pharmacy Technician - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New