Sentara Healthcare is current recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Pharmacy Tech II in support of our Pharmacy operations at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, VA. This is a full-time (40hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) position.

Prepares medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy. Performs tasks that require higher level of competency. Serves as trainer and mentor for the Pharmacy Technicians.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Pharmacy Technician - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below