The Registered Respiratory Therapist builds upon the overall pulmonary management in identifying and implementing physician directed respiratory care interventions for an individual or a group of patients. Works cooperatively with nursing and other health care team members for professional respiratory care practice for all patients ranging in ages from neonates to adults in all clinical and ambulatory settings. Responsible for the appropriate age specific assessment and treatment of patients. May have access to, or oversight of Protected Health Information (PHI) in the course of carrying out position duties.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - RESPIRATORY THERAPY OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - RESPIRATORY THERAPY

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Clinical Respiratory Care - 1 year

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Reg Resp Ther, Respiratory Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Mathematics, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Respiratory Therapist will participate in advanced clinical treatment of our patients using therapist-driven protocols and evidence-based medical practiceRespiratory Therapist's Inpatient services include medication administration, medical gas administration, diagnostic and therapeutic services, and mechanical ventilation. Assess modalities of Respiratory Therapy and consult with Physician for adverse reactionProvides floor treatment, emergency room, ICU and surgical respiratory servicesRespiratory Therapist will be an integral part of the Rapid Response Team and Code BlueVentilator, BiPap - Cpap setup and managementObserves equipment functionality for safety and efficiency and that results are optimum Documents patients medical records regarding respiratory therapy information and treatmentProvides education and explain prescribed respiratory care to patient and family as neededExcellent customer service

Virginia Respiratory Therapist License

RRT Certification

BLS Certification

Associate's Degree or Bachelor's Degree in Respiratory Therapy required