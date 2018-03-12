25% or less - Limited travel may be required for this position.

One year probationary period, unless excepted by regulation

U.S. Citizenship is required

Requires a financial disclosure statement, OGE-278, & OGE-278-T, as needed

Must be able to obtain and maintain Top Secret security clearance

Will be subject to random drug testing

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Unless you are currently under a career SES appointment, are eligible for reinstatement into SES, or have successfully completed a SES Candidate Development Program approved by OPM, you must submit written statements (narrative format) describing accomplishments that would satisfy the ECQs. If you fail to do so, you will be rated as 'ineligible.' You must limit your narrative toper ECQ.This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent in this ECQ is ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent in this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent in this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.All applicants must submit written statements (narrative format) of accomplishments that would satisfy the technical qualification. You must address each technical qualification separately. You must limit your narratives toper technical qualification.: Knowledge of the legal authorities that govern an OIG, including, but not limited to, the Inspector General Act of 1978, as amended, and experience working with the Department of Justice, the Congress, the Office of Management and Budget, or other Government agencies.Experience responding to congressional and/or media requests.Experience advising on ethics laws and regulations and related case law and managing an ethics program that includes timely certifying confidential financial disclosure forms and providing ethics training.: Experience applying the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Privacy Act and interpreting related regulations and case law and ensuring timely responses to FOIA requests.When responding to the MTQs and ECQs, you must clearly show that you possess the experience, knowledge, skills and ability to perform the duties of this position by submitting narrative responses in which you detail your experience in each of the ECQs and MTQs.Your examples should be clear and emphasize your level of responsibilities, scope, and complexity of the programs managed and program accomplishments with results of your actions, policy initiatives and level of contacts.Applicants who use "see resume" as a response WILL NOT receive consideration for the position.

You must possess a J.D. or LL.M from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association and be a member in good standing of a bar in a state/territory of the United States, District of Columbia, or Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.







You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will be evaluated by a Qualifications Review Panel of senior officials. The panel will rate and rank applicants on the basis of the quality and extent of total accomplishments, experience and education. The panel will determine the degree to which candidates possess the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the mandatory technical requirements of the position and the mandatory executive core qualifications requirements. Among the factors the evaluation panel will consider in determining the applicant's relative capacity and fitness for the position are education, training, experience and demonstrated executive level qualifications. The Panel will rate and rank your resume against each mandatory technical qualifications and mandatory executive core qualifications to determine the best qualified candidates.



Candidates determined to be best qualified will be referred to the selecting official for further consideration for the position.

