Degree: Engineering. To be acceptable, the program must: (1) lead to a bachelor’s degree in a school of engineering with at least one program accredited by ABET; or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.-- college-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying engineering, and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering. The adequacy of such background must be demonstrated by one of the following:1. Professional registration or licensure -- Current registration as an Engineer Intern (EI), Engineer in Training (EIT)1, or licensure as a Professional Engineer (PE) by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico. Absent other means of qualifying under this standard, those applicants who achieved such registration by means other than written test (e.g., State grandfather or eminence provisions) are eligible only for positions that are within or closely related to the specialty field of their registration. For example, an applicant who attains registration through a State Board's eminence provision as a manufacturing engineer typically would be rated eligible only for manufacturing engineering positions.2. Specified academic courses -- Successful completion of at least 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences and that included the courses specified in the basic requirements. The courses must be fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of an engineering program as described above.3. Related curriculum -- Successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in an appropriate scientific field, e.g., engineering technology, physics, chemistry, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of a bachelor’s degree in engineering, provided the applicant has had at least 1 year of professional engineering experience acquired under professional engineering supervision and guidance. Ordinarily there should be either an established plan of intensive training to develop professional engineering competence, or several years of prior professional engineering-type experience, e.g., in interdisciplinary positions. (The above examples of related curricula are not all-inclusive.): In addition to the basic education requirements as stated above, applicants must have one year of specialized experience that is equivalent to at least the GS-13 level in the Federal service. Specialized experience includes: Developing and recommending maintenance concepts and strategies related to the execution of facilities management, maintenance and operations; developing short and long-range goals, objectives and plans for preventive maintenance and long-term sustainment of facilities; developing, evaluating and maintaining policies for "levels of service" standards; conducting studies to identify the facilities impacts and resource requirements associated with "levels of service"; operating and servicing installations including: heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, electrical systems, plumbing, boilers, roofers. elevators, grounds keeping, janitorial, security, food handling, and others; developing new or revising policies based on changing requirements or advances in technology; providing technical advice, guidance and expert consultations; and serving as the subject matter expert at meetings, boards, and conferences with agencies, private organizations, domestic and international technical forums and committee meetings.Specialized experience is experience that has equipped you with the particular ability, skill, and knowledge to successfully perform the duties of this position and is typically in or related to this line of work.National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.The Office of Personnel management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule, C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your résumé and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using the on-line assessment to place you in one of three categories.



The necessary Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities to perform this job are:



1. Knowledge of a wide variety of building systems along with the operating and servicing functions of installations to include: heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, electrical systems, plumbing, boilers, roofing, elevators, grounds keeping, janitorial service, security, food handling, etc.

2. Knowledge and ability to assess the technical and operational feasibility of facility management, maintenance, operations and to make judgments regarding the cost effectiveness and impacts with respect of varying levels of service.

3. Knowledge of Shore Management and Facility Operations Programs used by the Department of Defense and/or other Government agencies that would be used as benchmarks and best practices for developing new policies.

4. Knowledge and ability to apply a comprehensive range of principles, concepts and practices concerning facility management, maintenance and operations to develop, direct, evaluate and critique contracts with varying levels of service.

5. Knowledge of Shore Infrastructure programs and organization along with their interrelationship with other programs in order to develop short and long-range plans of action to further program goals and enhance mission.



If you meet the minimum qualifications, you will be placed in one of the following categories:



1. Best-Qualified: Applicants possessing experience that substantially exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position and demonstrate high proficiency in all of the critical competencies, including all Selective Placement Factors (SPF) and appropriate Quality Ranking Factors (QRF) as determined by the job analysis.

2. Well-Qualified: Applicants possessing experience that exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position and demonstrates acceptable proficiency in all of the critical competencies, including all SPFs and appropriate QRFs as determined by the job analysis.

3. Qualified: Applicants possessing experience that meets the minimum qualifications of the position and demonstrate basic proficiency in most of the critical competencies, including all SPFs and appropriate QRFs as determined by the job analysis.



If you are best qualified, you may be referred to the hiring manager for consideration and may be called for an interview. Your resume and responses to the self-assessment questions are an integral part of the process for determining your qualifications for the position. Therefore, you must support your responses to the self-assessment questions by providing examples of past and present experience in your resume. Veterans with 5-point preference who meet the eligibility and qualification requirements are placed above non-preference eligibles within the category in which they are qualified. Veterans who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10% are listed in the best qualified category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-09 grade level or higher. For information on veterans' preference, click here.





