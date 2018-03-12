Not required

Recent transcript or school verification.

This position requires U.S. citizenship.

Enrolled at least half-time at qualifying educational institution.

Selective Service registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

Relocation expenses will not be paid.

Must provide proof of current enrollment to be eligible for Pathways Prog.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

To be eligible for the Pathways Internship Program, you must be currently enrolled or accepted for enrollment on at least a half-time basis in an accredited college or university; professional, technical, vocational, and trade school; advanced degree programs; or other qualifying educational institution pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate. Certificate programs are defined as post-secondary education, in a qualifying educational institution, equivalent to at least one academic year of full-time study that is part of an accredited college-level, technical, trade, vocational, or business school curriculum.



If selected official transcripts/school verification form must be submitted prior to establishing a start date.



Veterans' preference applies in the hiring process. In order to receive preference in hiring, you must clearly identify your claim for veterans' preference when you apply.



Must maintain student eligibility and enrollment for the duration of the internship.



All applications must be received on-line via www.usajobs.gov.

completed two years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree or, have a master's or equivalent graduate degree in a related IT field.

one year of qualifying specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-07 level in the Federal service obtained in either the private or public sector, performing the following types of tasks: conducting technology research; developing software or IT-related processes; preparing technical topics for presentation or publication for review by staff members; reviewing data for technical reports; and analyzing data from studies.

combination of post baccalaureate education and experience that meets 100% of the qualification requirements for this position.

completed three years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or, have a Ph.D. degree or equivalent Ph.D. degree in a related IT field.

one year of qualifying specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-09 level in the Federal service obtained in either the private or public sector, performing the following types of tasks: conducting technology research; developing software or IT-related processes; preparing technical topics for presentation or publication; drafting technical reports; and analyzing data from studies.

combination of post baccalaureate education and experience that meets 100% of the qualification requirements for this position.

Must be enrolled or accepted as a degree-seeking student.

Must be enrolled or have been accepted for enrollment in an accredited school.

Must be taking at least half-time academic course load.

You must be enrolled or have been enrolled in an advanced degree program in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology managementhave an advanced degree that provided a minimum ofsemester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.

All academic degrees and coursework must be from accredited or pre-accredited institutions.



Graduate Education: You must be enrolled or have been enrolled in an advanced degree program in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or have an advanced degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.

Click here for Additional Information, information for Displaced Federal Employees, and information on Special Hiring Authorities.



EEO Statement The FTC does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor. Appointment subject to satisfactory completion of a background investigation.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (must include resume, supporting documents such as proof of current enrollment, official or unofficial transcripts, and responses to the questionnaire) will be reviewed to verify that you meet the basic eligibility and qualification requirements. Your responses to the questionnaire will be used to evaluate your relevant personal, educational, and work experiences.



If selected you must provide your official transcripts to be appointed under the Pathways Program.



Qualified applicants eligible for veteran's preference will be referred and considered ahead of non-veterans. Veterans' Preference: Preference eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10 percent or more (CPS, CP) are placed at the top of the referral list. XP and TP preference eligibles are placed above non-preference eligibles.



For more information on entitlement go to: http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/vetpref/index.aspx



You must maintain good academic standing, as defined by your school, generally at least a 3.0 GPA for advanced degree programs.



You must submit with your application a current academic transcript and/or other official documentation from your academic institution demonstrating your eligibility for appointment. See the “QUALIFICATION REQUIRED" section of this announcement.



NOTE: You must maintain student eligibility and enrollment for the duration of the internship. If you cannot, you are ineligible for this program. Please review the "QUALIFICATION REQUIRED" section of this vacancy announcement to ensure that you qualify for this internship.

To preview questions please click here.